Grandparents’ Romance to Lost Love: Our Favourite #LoveStoriesIn100Words From Our Readers

Our love story that wasn’t

The Essence of Love

Finding true love in arranged marriage

My Dad, My Hero

This Valentine's day, we invited our readers to send us their love stories in hundred words. From grandparents' evergreen romance, to finding true love in arranged marriage, to the pain of unrequited love, News18's editors picked the six best stories as part of our #LoveStoriesIn100Wordscompetition.Each story celebrates love in its true essence and varied forms. Take a look.Charu Chandan DashEvery Valentine's day, I take a walk down the same old roads, revisiting the memories we made together. I walk past that wooden bench -where I had proposed you, I look over that brick wall fencing the ranch-where you would sit, leaning on my shoulder for hours. On my way back, I cross the old college building- where you said 'I love someone else, Charu'. Seven years later, as I gaze out from my 13th floor balcony, I hope, you too look at those tiny stars, somewhere far away, with a hope that they will cross each other's paths...some day.Indraja GugleNani first met Nana on their wedding day. In those times, love simmered slowly in the simplest of things, like early morning chai and quiet evening walks. One of the greatest bonding aspects for Nana and Nani, though, came in the form of perfumes. Nana worked for the British Army back then. Inspired by their high grooming etiquette, he developed a taste for perfumes. On date nights, he would hold up a bottle and ask Nani to twirl as he sprayed the sweet-smelling fragrance on her. Sounds rather quaint and absurdly romantic. But then, what's love without these little quirks?Vivek SinghOurs is an arranged marriage but it was love at first sight. I met my wife at Jamshedpur and I was totally besotted by her. She was dressed in blue - her favourite color. It was an eventful day which changed my life forever. I think it was destined that we would meet and get married. Her composure, her beauty, her voice - everything made me fall for her. It's been almost 5 years and the 5th Valentine's Day we will celebrate to remember the journey we have had. It's a long journey ahead but anything with her is exciting.Upasana RayBaba was no superhero but he was no less than a hero for me. He was an amazing cook and he made sure that he reserved the first bite of the dish for me. Given the fitness freak he was, he always kept pestering me to eat healthy but he was also the first person to pamper me with my favourite tandoori chicken whenever I felt low. These little tokens of love will remain etched in my mind till death. He is no more with us, but if "forever valentine" exists in reality, he will always be my "forever valentine".Abhishek AgarwalLove is a funny thing. It's intangible. It's elusive. It's illogical, and completely beyond quantification. This is the reason my love for my family knows no bounds. I am sure they always have my back, no matter what. What I am today is because of their confidence in my capabilities. They trust me more than I trust myself. My family has such a profound impact on my life that even the biggest thank you text would fall short. But, on this Valentine's day, I would like to express my gratitude to the best family I could have ever asked for."Prasun MohapatraIt all started at a marriage reception. I was walking towards her mother and she was smiling at me. Later, I realised that it was a joke her brother had cracked about me. Then, we started talking, and talking, and, as you can figure out, things happened. And we never looked back. We had ups and downs, after all, being still is a quality of stagnant water. Distance was always a barrier, but the wolf never stopped loving the moon, neither did I. She is flower to my garden and a garden without flower is no less than a graveyard.