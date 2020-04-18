BUZZ

2-MIN READ

From Hardik Pandya to ICC, Cricket Fans Celebrate KL Rahul's Birthday With Special Wishes

Image uploaded by Hardik Pandya / Instagram.

Image uploaded by Hardik Pandya / Instagram.



Indian cricketer KL Rahul turned 28 on Saturday.

As the clock struck 12, wishes started pouring in for one of the stylist batsmen in India from all corners.

One of the first birthday wishes came from Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Wishing his ‘brotherman’ on his special day, Pandya wrote, “Happy birthday brotherman ❣️ Always got your back❣”

Listing some of his achievements across all formats, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also extended wishes to the right-handed batsman.

King XI Punjab (KXIP), one of the franchises of Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a uber-cool birthday wish for their captain.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the cricketer.

Sending his love and greeting to his ‘bro’, wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has shared a picture from their practice session to wish the flamboyant cricketer.

Here are some of the wishes:

The Karnataka batsman has been in great form in recent times. In the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which concluded back in February, Rahul smashed 224 runs and in ODIs, he scored 204 runs in the three-match series.

