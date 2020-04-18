From Hardik Pandya to ICC, Cricket Fans Celebrate KL Rahul's Birthday With Special Wishes

Indian cricketer KL Rahul turned 28 on Saturday.
As the clock struck 12, wishes started pouring in for one of the stylist batsmen in India from all corners.
One of the first birthday wishes came from Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Wishing his ‘brotherman’ on his special day, Pandya wrote, “Happy birthday brotherman ❣️ Always got your back❣”
Listing some of his achievements across all formats, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also extended wishes to the right-handed batsman.
36 Tests, 32 ODIs, 42 T20Is— ICC (@ICC) April 18, 2020
4,706 international runs
First player to score a century on ODI debut
Third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game
Happy birthday, KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/gcrbRFVtzH
King XI Punjab (KXIP), one of the franchises of Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a uber-cool birthday wish for their captain.
Happiest of birthdays to the one and only, @klrahul11!
Happiest of birthdays to the one and only, @klrahul11!
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the cricketer.
Here's wishing @klrahul11 a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/gvhG2zeXsn— BCCI (@BCCI) April 18, 2020
Sending his love and greeting to his ‘bro’, wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has shared a picture from their practice session to wish the flamboyant cricketer.
Happy Birthday @klrahul11 !! Lots of love and good-wishes bro. #happybirthday #klrahul pic.twitter.com/p1gRRvbfT3— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) April 18, 2020
Here are some of the wishes:
My Dear Rahul Bhai— k L Rahul F C ™ (@KL_Rahul__FC) April 17, 2020
Sending you smiles for every moment of your special day…Have a wonderful time and a very happy birthday!” #Happybirthday #KL_Rahul__FC @theathiyashetty pic.twitter.com/maUxUZJB4M
Wishing Namma @klrahul11 A Very Happy Birthday On Behalf of Viratians❤️— Virat Kohli Trends™ (@TrendVirat) April 18, 2020
All The Best For The Upcoming Year #HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/07T5CHghwg
- Only player to score t20i , odi and test in england. #HappyBirthdayKLRahul #ViratKohli #klrahul pic.twitter.com/Lqt6v82Iwp— CAT (@18Mrmajnu) April 18, 2020
The Only Sucessful Player who can bat at any Position for Team @klrahul11 ❤️ #HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/q4pz6fBYD4— Pramod PsPk (@PramodPsPk7684) April 17, 2020
The Karnataka batsman has been in great form in recent times. In the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which concluded back in February, Rahul smashed 224 runs and in ODIs, he scored 204 runs in the three-match series.