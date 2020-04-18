From Hardik Pandya to ICC, Cricket Fans Celebrate KL Rahul's Birthday With Special Wishes

Indian cricketer KL Rahul turned 28 on Saturday.

As the clock struck 12, wishes started pouring in for one of the stylist batsmen in India from all corners.

One of the first birthday wishes came from Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Wishing his ‘brotherman’ on his special day, Pandya wrote, “Happy birthday brotherman ❣️ Always got your back❣”

Listing some of his achievements across all formats, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also extended wishes to the right-handed batsman.

36 Tests, 32 ODIs, 42 T20Is

4,706 international runs

First player to score a century on ODI debut

Third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game



Happy birthday, KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/gcrbRFVtzH — ICC (@ICC) April 18, 2020

King XI Punjab (KXIP), one of the franchises of Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a uber-cool birthday wish for their captain.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the cricketer.

Sending his love and greeting to his ‘bro’, wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has shared a picture from their practice session to wish the flamboyant cricketer.

Here are some of the wishes:



My Dear Rahul Bhai



Sending you smiles for every moment of your special day…Have a wonderful time and a very happy birthday!” #Happybirthday #KL_Rahul__FC @theathiyashetty pic.twitter.com/maUxUZJB4M — k L Rahul F C ™ (@KL_Rahul__FC) April 17, 2020

Wishing Namma @klrahul11 A Very Happy Birthday On Behalf of Viratians❤️



All The Best For The Upcoming Year #HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/07T5CHghwg — Virat Kohli Trends™ (@TrendVirat) April 18, 2020

The Only Sucessful Player who can bat at any Position for Team @klrahul11 ❤️ #HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/q4pz6fBYD4 — Pramod PsPk (@PramodPsPk7684) April 17, 2020

The Karnataka batsman has been in great form in recent times. In the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which concluded back in February, Rahul smashed 224 runs and in ODIs, he scored 204 runs in the three-match series.

