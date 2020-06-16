From Harry Potter Obsession to Saying 'Doggo', How Gen Z is Roasting Millennials on TikTok

Gen X, Gen Y, Boomers, Millenials. These are the names given to generations born over specific periods of time. But what is happening now on social media is something like a clash of generations, one generation dissing the other one, because coolness quotient, difference of opinion and obviously the fight over who is smarter and wise.

Millenials, born between 1981 to 1996, are not the youngest of the adults anymore. That title has been taken by Gen Z, those born between 1997 to 2012. And for millenials often haunted and bogged down by 'adulting', this fact gives them jitters.

To make matters worse for them gen Z is taking jibes at them on concepts like adulting and hence the clash of generations.

In a TikTok post recently, the comment section was filled with this clash, with Gen Z taking on the millenials.

i’m awake at 3 am and i just want everyone to know what gen z says about millennials on tiktok..... pic.twitter.com/zduy5QmBCG — al (@local__celeb) June 14, 2020





"They're worried about their harry potter house but they live in a 1 bedroom apartment....y'all worried about the wrong houses" "I think every generation can agree that millennials are a mistake." These were some of the comments dissing the millenials. From Harry Potter obsession, being haunted by adulting, avocado toast and range of other things have been picked by the Gen Z in their savage comments on millenials.

Just yesterday, it was boomers vs the millenials. But there are other teams in the play too and now Gen Z vs millenials is happening.

While the early 90s kids were targetted for their love of Hogwarts and 'misplaced priorities', this tweet tried to sort out things for the youngest adults. Here is the reality check:

Gen Z are in for a rude awakening. If Millennials are finding it impossible to own houses and hold down grown up jobs, it won’t get any better for the next generations — Mary Tracy (@MaryTracy) June 14, 2020

But here was the counter

we don’t have piles of student debt and aren’t afraid to burn the system to the ground. millennials are whiny, entitled brats, just like their parents. we aren’t cut the same, and it shows — stan refermat (@stan_refermat) June 14, 2020





The fight has gone to the choices of social media platforms

Haha I’ll take being made fun of for Harry Potter houses any day over the relentless roasting the next generation is going to grill them with for TikTok. I don’t know if they realize how funny these lip syncing videos are going to be 10 years from now — John Wolfe (@JohnWolfeYT) June 14, 2020