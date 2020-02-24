From Hills to Mumbai Traffic, Twitter Comes Together to Share 'RoadToWork' Pictures

A video clip shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu showcasing her route to work alongside the hashtag #RoadToWork has taken the internet by storm.

The 41-second long video which has been shared by the IAS officer on Twitter shows a scenic view she encounters each day. The officer who is posted in Tamil Nadu has apparently shared the clip from a part in Nilgiris district, said a report published in The Indian Express.

Since being posted, the clip has received more than 2 lakh views and has been re-tweeted around 500 times. The caption read, “My Road to work Post yours #RoadToWork”

My Road to work Post yours #RoadToWork pic.twitter.com/uhpetAPw7c — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 21, 2020

Following her request, Twitterati too started sharing views of their route to work. Some users posted pictures of pretty landscapes while the others shared pictures of traffic jams and Metro stations.

A user shared a video from Satara in Maharashtra which was recorded from a motorcycle. The 30-second long clip shows a pretty view of some vegetation in an area filled with sand.

Riding to work be like - pic.twitter.com/JzksOT1ewO — Old_School_Engineer (@a_muglikar) February 21, 2020

Another user shared a video of a less congested road, possibly from a city, with trees lining it and a clear blue sky as the backdrop. The video was shot from an auto.

Here’s what others posted in response to the original tweet.

#RoadToWork #RuralDentalCare in remote villages across India. strengthening Dental care for rural population. pic.twitter.com/f5HOPuysg2 — Sumit Dubey (@drsumitdubey) February 21, 2020

Work from home — Ali Baba (@SaiLoKesH9999) February 21, 2020