From Instagram to TikTok: This Couple’s Love Story Couldn't Get More 'Millennial'

Social media has become a part and parcel of the lives of millennials. We spend hours browsing through the news feed on Instagram or Facebook. But how often do you expect to fall in love with someone over these online websites?
The love story of TikTok star Mrunal Panchal and boyfriend Anirudh Sharma is what makes us believe in technology. Mrunal recently shared their story with the Humans of Bombay.
View this post on Instagram
“Heads up! Our story is as millennial as it gets–we met on Instagram. When I saw Anirudh’s profile, I loved his feed. So after I stalked the hell out of him, I messaged him–or slid into his DMs! He replied instantly & we began chatting. I’d never met him but within an hour of texting, it felt like we’d known each other...since forever? Soon, we couldn’t get through a day without talking to each other. He was studying in Canada & I was in India so the time difference was tough but we found a way to talk–sleep could wait. Also, we’re both content creators, so when he asked me to do a Tik Tok Duet with him, I was game. We had so much fun! But, we also realized how much we felt for each other. So he asked me out on a ‘virtual date’ where we dressed up, ordered the same food & video called each other! It was so romantic–he managed to sweep me off my feet from thousands of miles away! That night, I told him I loved him, & he did too. But we hadn’t met so there was that fear of things going flat when we met in person. So, 3 months after our virtual romance, he came to Pune to see me & give this a real shot. For a month, I showed him around, took him to my favorite spots & spent time with him. But I knew he had my heart the second I saw him. So, we became ‘official’ & told our family & friends, but he had to go back to Canada to finish his last month–I missed him so much as the long distance resumed. It was also tough because Anirudh could stay there after graduation. But then he told me he was coming back–I was on cloud 9. He said his heart belongs with me in India. After, we both moved to Bombay & got 2 different flats in the same building. Finally, from being a thousand miles away, we’re now just a floor apart. Virtual dates have turned into breakfast in bed & Skype sessions are now fairy lit netflix nights at home. But he still finds a way to sweep me off my feet. Recently, he gave up a huge work opportunity to stand by my side as I won an award for ‘Iconic Influencer of the Year’! We’re only a year old, but somehow time isn’t a measure; it feels like a love of a lifetime with him. I guess that’s our story–a modern day love with an old school heart!"
They met on Instagram and clicked instantly after the girl messaged him. They had no idea that the next few days and months would be spent chatting with each other for hours. While they never met in person, the couple felt a strong connection.
But there were a few difficulties, just like any other love story. Mrunal lived in India while Anirudh was studying in Canada. However, the duo found a way to cope up with this problem as well.
“We’re both content creators, so when he asked me to do a TikTok Duet with him, I was game. We had so much fun! But, we also realized how much we felt for each other,” she said. Soon, they went on a virtual date and confessed their love to each other.
“But we hadn’t met so there was that fear of things going flat when we met in person.
So, three months after our virtual romance, he came to Pune to see me & give this a real shot,” she added.
The lovebirds were meant to be and ended up being head over heels for each other. Anirudh completed his studies and came back to India, living in the same complex as Mrunal.
“Finally, from being a thousand miles away, we’re now just a floor apart. Virtual dates have turned into breakfast in bed & Skype sessions are now fairy lit Netflix nights at home,” said Mrunal.