From Instagram to TikTok: This Couple’s Love Story Couldn't Get More 'Millennial'

Social media has become a part and parcel of the lives of millennials. We spend hours browsing through the news feed on Instagram or Facebook. But how often do you expect to fall in love with someone over these online websites?

The love story of TikTok star Mrunal Panchal and boyfriend Anirudh Sharma is what makes us believe in technology. Mrunal recently shared their story with the Humans of Bombay.

They met on Instagram and clicked instantly after the girl messaged him. They had no idea that the next few days and months would be spent chatting with each other for hours. While they never met in person, the couple felt a strong connection.

But there were a few difficulties, just like any other love story. Mrunal lived in India while Anirudh was studying in Canada. However, the duo found a way to cope up with this problem as well.

“We’re both content creators, so when he asked me to do a TikTok Duet with him, I was game. We had so much fun! But, we also realized how much we felt for each other,” she said. Soon, they went on a virtual date and confessed their love to each other.

“But we hadn’t met so there was that fear of things going flat when we met in person.

So, three months after our virtual romance, he came to Pune to see me & give this a real shot,” she added.

The lovebirds were meant to be and ended up being head over heels for each other. Anirudh completed his studies and came back to India, living in the same complex as Mrunal.

“Finally, from being a thousand miles away, we’re now just a floor apart. Virtual dates have turned into breakfast in bed & Skype sessions are now fairy lit Netflix nights at home,” said Mrunal.