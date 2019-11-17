From iPhone 11 to Gucci Slides, 10-Year-Old's Christmas List Leaves Father in Shock
Whether it was a child's play or not, for netizens it was like, "shorty got big dreams!"
(Twitter/ @ @a_johnson412 )
With nearly a month left for Christmas, children are all excited awaiting their presents from Santa Clause.
Meanwhile, what do you think a 10-year-old can at the most ask for, in their Christmas list? Well whatever your guess is, we are pretty sure it won't match this list.
A 10-year-old has put her father and netizens in shock with her Christmas list with 26 items!
While few definitely suit the demands of a 10-year-old, but majority constitute exorbitantly expensive items such as an iPhone 11, Air Pods, Gucci slides, Chanel bag etc., which made the father take to Twitter and say, "My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list 😒😒😒."
My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list 😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/Qqsje79rda— @A_Johnson412 (@a_johnson412) November 13, 2019
So and so, in a clever move she slid in a demand of $4000 in-between the items.
Whether it was a child's play or not, for netizens it was like, "shorty got big dreams!"
she’s honestly my role model now— Ari Fitz (@itsarifitz) November 14, 2019
Shorty got big dreams!!! She gone have to work real hard to get the lifestyle she wants— @A_Johnson412 (@a_johnson412) November 13, 2019
Lmfaoooooooooo she got expensive taste. You got it tho! Spend something lol— Levay (@levaymusic) November 13, 2019
Get her that alarm clock sis ! Lol tell her it’ll wake her up from that dream where she think shes getting everything on there 😭— jASS 🌸 (@JasVela_) November 14, 2019
WTH she gone do with $4,000 😂— DeawnaMarie🔥 (@DeawnaKMarie) November 14, 2019
I think she’s planning to move out 😂— Layla (@alyal_allay) November 14, 2019
An alarm clock, Gucci slides and some laundry detergent? Mama has range and her priorities in check!— kam bam (@ItsKamillah) November 14, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti Sanon's Mimi First Look Revealed in Leaked Pics from Rajasthan Sets
- WhatsApp Confirms a New Threat; Android And iOS Users at Risk From Malicious Video Files
- Watch: Journalist Attacked with Tear Gas on Eyes while Covering Bolivian Protest
- Exclusive | WWE Star Charlotte Flair Opens Up on Rivalry-Friendship with Becky Lynch and Why She Can't Resist Indian Food
- Study Concludes Apple Watch Can Detect Heart Rate Irregularities