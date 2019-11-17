Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

From iPhone 11 to Gucci Slides, 10-Year-Old's Christmas List Leaves Father in Shock

Whether it was a child's play or not, for netizens it was like, "shorty got big dreams!"

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
From iPhone 11 to Gucci Slides, 10-Year-Old's Christmas List Leaves Father in Shock
With nearly a month left for Christmas, children are all excited awaiting their presents from Santa Clause.

Meanwhile, what do you think a 10-year-old can at the most ask for, in their Christmas list? Well whatever your guess is, we are pretty sure it won't match this list.

A 10-year-old has put her father and netizens in shock with her Christmas list with 26 items!

While few definitely suit the demands of a 10-year-old, but majority constitute exorbitantly expensive items such as an iPhone 11, Air Pods, Gucci slides, Chanel bag etc., which made the father take to Twitter and say, "My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list 😒😒😒."

So and so, in a clever move she slid in a demand of $4000 in-between the items.

Whether it was a child's play or not, for netizens it was like, "shorty got big dreams!"

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
