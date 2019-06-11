English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From KBC to Sholay, Memes Flood the Internet After Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked
A series of tweets were also sent out from his account, most of which seemed to slam India and Indians.
Late on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle was hacked, allegedly by a Turkish hacker. The hacker(s) changed Big B's profile picture to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and even altered his bio to "Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love Pakistan".
A series of tweets were also sent out from his account. One of the tweets read, "The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid."
Cybercrime units in Maharashtra were informed on it and a police investigation had also been launched.
Once Twitterati realised what was happening, social media was buzzing with hilarious memes. In fact, people dug up old scenes from Bachchan's iconic show, Kaun Banega Crorepati and used his patent dialogues to make memes on the situation.
These memes have taken over the internet and although we feel bad for Big B, it's hard to not laugh at some of these!
Samay agaya hai aapse Vida lenay ka. Good night to Amitabh Bachchan only😂#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/a9sGO3VT1W
— Farwa (@farwaa_zaidi5) June 10, 2019
Turkish hacker to Pakistanis after hacking #AmitabhBachchan 's twitter account... pic.twitter.com/Cu9evdAALw
— Asad Zahid (@ExcuseMeApBhi) June 11, 2019
Meanwhile #AmitabhBachchan after his Twitter handle getting hacked.. !! pic.twitter.com/8cN1iGyW19
— Agnelo Silveira (@SilveiraAgnelo) June 10, 2019
#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/gBDYJ4KFzo
— SAdAr🇵🇰 (@mrpre5ident) June 11, 2019
Reaction of #AmitabhBachchan , when his Twitter handle get fixed pic.twitter.com/0Ba0gb6CmG
— Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) June 10, 2019
*open for a surprise*#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/Q7K8P3lBk0
— hotseeb. (@_thefineguyy) June 10, 2019
After #AmitabhBachchan 's account got hacked pic.twitter.com/yUKBVLszQH
— Arya Stark (@paharganj2paris) June 11, 2019
Imran Khan explaining Amitabh Bachchan how he hacked his account.#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/Ujit3oWklx
— Ashar (@AsharAhmr) June 10, 2019
Indians after finding out #AmitabhBachchan is also an undercover agent for Pakistan : pic.twitter.com/xD5qqH0lbb
— ھاۓ اون چاۓ (@HighOnChaye) June 10, 2019
Big B right now 😂😂😂 #Hacked #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/8ztLkFG3rT
— Mayur (@msavaliya_) June 10, 2019
#AmitabhBachchan right now 😁 pic.twitter.com/QfB3d9nSww
— Rehan Asadi (@RajpootAsadi) June 11, 2019
Imran Khan nibba is everywhere..😂😎#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/xkdWHRzGEp
— Daniyal (@dani_yal_18) June 10, 2019
