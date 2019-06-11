From KBC to Sholay, Memes Flood the Internet After Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked



Late on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle was hacked, allegedly by a Turkish hacker. The hacker(s) changed Big B's profile picture to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and even altered his bio to "Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love Pakistan".A series of tweets were also sent out from his account. One of the tweets read, "The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid."Cybercrime units in Maharashtra were informed on it and a police investigation had also been launched.Once Twitterati realised what was happening, social media was buzzing with hilarious memes. In fact, people dug up old scenes from Bachchan's iconic show, Kaun Banega Crorepati and used his patent dialogues to make memes on the situation.Here are some of the other memes that followed:These memes have taken over the internet and although we feel bad for Big B, it's hard to not laugh at some of these!