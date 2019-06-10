Take the pledge to vote

From Keanu Leaves to Keanu Reads, Keanu Reeves Puns Are Taking Over the Internet

Twitter has come up with hilarious puns on Keanu Reeves' name!

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
From Keanu Leaves to Keanu Reads, Keanu Reeves Puns Are Taking Over the Internet
Twitter has come up with hilarious puns on Keanu Reeves' name!
Keanu Reeves, who is now fifty four years old, has had a diverse career in Hollywood spanning over thirty years. During this period, Reeves has acted in countless movies and has proved himself to be a versatile actor.

More than his roles, Reeves has built quite a reputation of being one of the most generous guys in Hollywood. All you have to do is Google stories on him online, and you'll be bombarded with anecdotes which establish what a gem of a person he really is.

But sadly, Reeves has always been subject to memes and jokes on social media. Nevertheless, they are mostly in good humour. For instance, we came across this gold thread where people came up with hilarious puns on his name. Keanu Reeves is a pretty unusual name and netizens aren't willing to let go of a golden opportunity. Check out some of the funniest ones.

Well, he did play a stoner in more than one movie!

This is probably the most obvious one.

Perfect Christmas decorations?

If only Keanu's mom thought of that when he was a kid...

Ouch.

Mr. Shuester approves.

The most generous ghost ever.

These puns are out of the world. Do you have something to add to the list?

