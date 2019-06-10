From Keanu Leaves to Keanu Reads, Keanu Reeves Puns Are Taking Over the Internet
Twitter has come up with hilarious puns on Keanu Reeves' name!
Keanu Reeves, who is now fifty four years old, has had a diverse career in Hollywood spanning over thirty years. During this period, Reeves has acted in countless movies and has proved himself to be a versatile actor.
More than his roles, Reeves has built quite a reputation of being one of the most generous guys in Hollywood. All you have to do is Google stories on him online, and you'll be bombarded with anecdotes which establish what a gem of a person he really is.
But sadly, Reeves has always been subject to memes and jokes on social media. Nevertheless, they are mostly in good humour. For instance, we came across this gold thread where people came up with hilarious puns on his name. Keanu Reeves is a pretty unusual name and netizens aren't willing to let go of a golden opportunity. Check out some of the funniest ones.
Well, he did play a stoner in more than one movie!
keanu reeves as a gardener: keanu leaves— ayad (@imfrenchfried) June 6, 2019
This is probably the most obvious one.
Keanu goes to Barnes & Nobles: Keanu reads— Helen Schneider (@puntagorda1957) June 8, 2019
Perfect Christmas decorations?
Keanu Reeves saves Christmas: Keanu Wreaths— Nina-Grace (@TgwtR) June 8, 2019
If only Keanu's mom thought of that when he was a kid...
Baby Keanu is crying: Keanu Teeths.— Timothy Hubbard (@TH4UA) June 8, 2019
Ouch.
Keanu Reeves rewatches Matrix Revolutions and regrets his role in making it: Keanu Grieves https://t.co/3DouJBWDxT— PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 7, 2019
Mr. Shuester approves.
Keanu Reeves sings his favourite songs from his favourite high school musical: Keanu Glees— David Malcolm (@RandomElements) June 7, 2019
The most generous ghost ever.
Keanu Reeves as a poltergeist: Keanu Peeves https://t.co/WLEwUFtXn5— Zindzi the Pony (@MissZindzi) June 8, 2019
These puns are out of the world. Do you have something to add to the list?
