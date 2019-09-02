From Keanu Leaves to Keanu Reads, Keanu Reeves Puns Are Taking Over the Internet
Twitter has come up with hilarious puns on Keanu Reeves' name!
Twitter has come up with hilarious puns on Keanu Reeves' name!
Keanu Reeves, who turned fifty five years old on September 2, has had a diverse career in Hollywood spanning over thirty years. During which, Reeves has acted in countless movies and has proved himself to be a versatile actor.
More than his roles, Reeves has built quite a reputation of being one of the most generous guys in Hollywood. All you have to do is Google stories on him online, and you'll be bombarded with anecdotes which establish what a gem of a person he really is.
But sadly, Reeves has always been subject to memes and jokes on social media. Nevertheless, they are mostly in good humour. For instance, we came across this gold thread where people came up with hilarious puns on his name. Keanu Reeves is a pretty unusual name and netizens aren't willing to let go of a golden opportunity. Check out some of the funniest ones.
Well, he did play a stoner in more than one movie!
keanu reeves as a gardener: keanu leaves— ayad (@imfrenchfried) June 6, 2019
This is probably the most obvious one.
Keanu goes to Barnes & Nobles: Keanu reads— Helen Schneider (@puntagorda1957) June 8, 2019
Perfect Christmas decorations?
Keanu Reeves saves Christmas: Keanu Wreaths— Nina-Grace (@TgwtR) June 8, 2019
If only Keanu's mom thought of that when he was a kid...
Baby Keanu is crying: Keanu Teeths.— Timothy Hubbard (@TH4UA) June 8, 2019
Ouch.
Keanu Reeves rewatches Matrix Revolutions and regrets his role in making it: Keanu Grieves https://t.co/3DouJBWDxT— PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 7, 2019
Mr Shuester approves.
Keanu Reeves sings his favourite songs from his favourite high school musical: Keanu Glees— David Malcolm (@RandomElements) June 7, 2019
The most generous ghost ever.
Keanu Reeves as a poltergeist: Keanu Peeves https://t.co/WLEwUFtXn5— Zindzi the Pony (@MissZindzi) June 8, 2019
These puns are out of the world. Do you have something to add to the list?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League
- Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000
- Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir was in Tears and Denial When He Learnt Rishi Kapoor had Cancer
- UA HOVR Sonic2 Review: Incredibly Smart Running Shoes That Don’t Break The Bank
- Class Act: Naomi Osaka Warms Hearts as She Comforts Coco Gauff on Court After US Open Match