From Maggi to 'Pass Pass', This Beauty Vlogger Pays Tribute to Indian Snacks with Makeup Looks

The Internet being the creative place that it is has witnessed some of the most interesting and outlandish creations. And when it comes to content creators on social media, sky is the limit as there are endless possibilities to explore a range of concepts.

Meet Divya Premchand, a 20-year-old Dubai-based NRI content creator, who loves everything about makeup. A look at her Instagram page is enough to make it clear that her makeup looks are all-inclusive. From on fleek depictions of popular actresses to princesses to food, her creativity is unbounded.

The beauty blogger loves creating gorgeous looks on her Instagram page. Among the many faces she creates, Divya found a muse in an extraordinary place: a chip bag. Inspired by bright blues and oranges of snacks packages, Divya contours her face and designs recreations that encapsulate the essence of few of India's favorite snacks.

Her highlights from the snack series include the on-point representation of Lay's Magic Masala, serving looks with everyone's favourite –Maggi, nailing the Haldiram's Bhujia aesthetic and her take on Pass Pass.

"The response has been overwhelming. It's lovely when people get in touch with me and share nostalgia. I wanted to focus on snacks that hit home. When you are living away from India, it's difficult to find them on the shelves, barring a few Indian stores. Replicating the theme on the packaging alongside shooting takes two to three hours," the Instagrammer told Mid-day.

For more of Divya’s eye-catching quirky looks can be seen on her Instagram feed.