From Maggi to 'Pass Pass', This Beauty Vlogger Pays Tribute to Indian Snacks with Makeup Looks

The Internet being the creative place that it is has witnessed some of the most interesting and outlandish creations. And when it comes to content creators on social media, sky is the limit as there are endless possibilities to explore a range of concepts.
Meet Divya Premchand, a 20-year-old Dubai-based NRI content creator, who loves everything about makeup. A look at her Instagram page is enough to make it clear that her makeup looks are all-inclusive. From on fleek depictions of popular actresses to princesses to food, her creativity is unbounded.
The beauty blogger loves creating gorgeous looks on her Instagram page. Among the many faces she creates, Divya found a muse in an extraordinary place: a chip bag. Inspired by bright blues and oranges of snacks packages, Divya contours her face and designs recreations that encapsulate the essence of few of India's favorite snacks.
Her highlights from the snack series include the on-point representation of Lay's Magic Masala, serving looks with everyone's favourite –Maggi, nailing the Haldiram's Bhujia aesthetic and her take on Pass Pass.
View this post on Instagram
Which lays flavour is your fav? 💕 Mine has to be Magic Masala,Chilli and salt and vinegar 😫✨ Comment below! @lays_india @lays @laysarabia Concept inspired: @ankita.creates . . #naturalmakeup #makeupaddict #hudabeauty #shophudabeauty #eyemakeup #nyxcosmetics #urbandecay #milanicosmetics #indianblogger #sponjac #narcissist #morphebrushes #kyliejenner #rollerlash #bollywood #smokeyeye #dubaiblogger #dubaimakeupblogger #mydubai #amritasingh #bollywoodactress #hijabi #anastasiabeverlyhills #maryhadalittleglam #mumbai #bollywood #lays.
View this post on Instagram
They said UAE maggi was good.. LMAO! 😫 #IndianSnackSeries and this time is gotto be @maggiarabia @maggiindia ❤️ . 💛Eyeshadow: @juviasplace Saharan blush Vol 1 and @colourpopcosmetics single shadow in tiki 💛Eyeliner: @flormar vinyl waterproof liner and @nyxcosmetics_arabia glitter prime and Glitter brilliants in GLI05 💛Highlighter: @gleam_melaniemillshollywood loose highlighter powder in Light gold 💛Concealer: @hyntbeauty Duet concealer in medium tan by @cleanbeautybinge 💛Powder: @coty.air.spun extra translucent . . #maryhadalittleglam #hudabeauty #shophudabeauty #makeuptutorials #beautyrp #bretmansvanity #makeupholic #anastasiabeverlyhills #madhuridixit #inglotcosmetics #narcissist #morphebrushes #browngirl #livetinted #disney #Cinderella #disneyprincess #dubaimakeupblogger #mydubai #desifashion #hypnaughtymakeup #esmeralda #1minutemakeup #undiscoveredmuas #namshi #maggi #merimaggi #maggiindia #maggimagicmasala
View this post on Instagram
@haldiraminternational bhujia making me look like a real snack 😂❤️ inspired by @rowisingh 💥Eyes: @giorgioarmani lip magnet 400, @fentybeauty frosted metallic powder in Foxy and @kvdveganbeauty glitter gel in Tesoro Gold 💥Lashes: @zayabeautydubai 3D mink lashes 💥Highlighter: @anastasiabeverlyhills loose highlighter powder in so Hollywood 💥Lipstick: @fentybeauty metallic lipstick in so chilly #maryhadalittleglam #hudabeauty #shophudabeauty #makeuptutorials #beautyrp #bretmansvanity #makeupholic #anastasiabeverlyhills #madhuridixit #inglotcosmetics #narcissist #morphebrushes #browngirl #livetinted #disney #Cinderella #disneyprincess #dubaimakeupblogger #mydubai #desifashion #hypnaughtymakeup #esmeralda #1minutemakeup #undiscoveredmuas #namshi #laysmagicmasala #lays
View this post on Instagram
Pass Pass is a memory of most of the 80s and 90s #IndianSnackSeries @passpassmf . 💚Eyeshadow: @morphebrushes jaclyn hill palette and @urbandecayme Moondust palette 💚Highlighter: @anastasiabeverlyhills Moondust palette 💚Lipstick: @tartecosmetics tartiest lip paint in fortuna 💚Powder: @coty.air.spun extra translucent 💚Mascara: @marcjacobsbeauty velvet noir 💚Eye gems: @daiso_japan_me Nail art gems . . #maryhadalittleglam #hudabeauty #shophudabeauty #makeuptutorials #beautyrp #bretmansvanity #makeupholic #anastasiabeverlyhills #madhuridixit #inglotcosmetics #narcissist #morphebrushes #browngirl #livetinted #disney #Cinderella #disneyprincess #dubaimakeupblogger #mydubai #desifashion #hypnaughtymakeup #esmeralda #1minutemakeup #undiscoveredmuas #namshi #maggi #merimaggi #maggiindia #passpass
"The response has been overwhelming. It's lovely when people get in touch with me and share nostalgia. I wanted to focus on snacks that hit home. When you are living away from India, it's difficult to find them on the shelves, barring a few Indian stores. Replicating the theme on the packaging alongside shooting takes two to three hours," the Instagrammer told Mid-day.
For more of Divya’s eye-catching quirky looks can be seen on her Instagram feed.