'Mask Hai Na': Mumbai Police Takes SRK Blockbuster's Help to Raise Coronavirus Awareness

With the country under a total 21-day lockdown designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, social media has become an important tool for communicating important information while maintaining social distancing. `And Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has been doing just that in fun and creative ways.

With the number of coronavirus cases shooting up up in India, several states have made the using of masks compulsory in outdoors to contain the spread of the virus. And to remind people constantly to use masks, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a meme of Shah Rukh Khan from the 2004 movie Main Hoon Na.

Fans probably remember when Shah Rukh Khan had to do a massive back arch to safeguard himself from being spat on by Satish Shah, who played the role of a college professor, in the staff room. Taking a cue from its popularity, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to say, "@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!"

.@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na! pic.twitter.com/8lHfCtJgye — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

In another tweet, the Mumbai Police reiterated the need to stay home, use hand sanitisers and masks.

तोच सुपरहिरो जो लोकांचे प्राण वाचवतो.

लोकांना जीवदान देतो.

शत्रूविरुद्ध लढताना संयम नाही सोडत.

आपला खरा हिरो तोच जो संयमी मनाने

घरी राहील. मास्क आणि हॅन्ड वॉशचा

वापर करेल. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

At a time when Maharashtra is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in India, the post garnered more than 1,000 likes and 400 retweets. Netizens thronged to the comments' section to hail the force's humour, share more memes and laud the force's efforts in making sure a strict implementation of social distancing is followed in Mumbai.

Iam in love with the person who is handling tweeter for Mumbai Police. Very entertaining. He/she is the real Bollywood fan

Lai bhari❤️ — Priyanka More Kashid (@PKashidMore) April 12, 2020

You don't need such stunts to break the chain!

You can break the chain by simply Staying At Home !

pic.twitter.com/oDM1YcjDS7 — Dr. Rakesh Mote (@rakeshmote) April 12, 2020

Best in the world — Saumen Banerjee (@SaumenBanerjee5) April 12, 2020

excellent !! Whoever is handling this is simply innovative — Bharati Chaudhari (@bumekar) April 12, 2020

This is true, we need to wear a mask anyhow otherwise such type of people for us is very dangerous. — Adv. Ashutosh J Dubey (@iamashu123) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, India on Sunday crossed the 8,000-mark and registered 8,356 cases of Covid-19 with the death toll hitting 273, the Union Health Ministry said.