BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Mask Hai Na': Mumbai Police Takes SRK Blockbuster's Help to Raise Coronavirus Awareness

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

In two tweets, Mumbai Police reiterated the need to stay home, use hand sanitisers and masks.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
Share this:

With the country under a total 21-day lockdown designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, social media has become an important tool for communicating important information while maintaining social distancing. `And Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has been doing just that in fun and creative ways.

With the number of coronavirus cases shooting up up in India, several states have made the using of masks compulsory in outdoors to contain the spread of the virus. And to remind people constantly to use masks, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a meme of Shah Rukh Khan from the 2004 movie Main Hoon Na.

Fans probably remember when Shah Rukh Khan had to do a massive back arch to safeguard himself from being spat on by Satish Shah, who played the role of a college professor, in the staff room. Taking a cue from its popularity, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to say, "@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!"

In another tweet, the Mumbai Police reiterated the need to stay home, use hand sanitisers and masks.

At a time when Maharashtra is reporting the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in India, the post garnered more than 1,000 likes and 400 retweets. Netizens thronged to the comments' section to hail the force's humour, share more memes and laud the force's efforts in making sure a strict implementation of social distancing is followed in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday crossed the 8,000-mark and registered 8,356 cases of Covid-19 with the death toll hitting 273, the Union Health Ministry said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,269,952

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,783,724

    +3,981

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,865

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,907

    +128
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres