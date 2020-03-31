From McDonald’s to Volkswagen, These Brands are Redesigning their logos to Promote Social Distancing

In order to reinforce the message of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, popular brands have redesigned their logos to spread awareness. McDonald’s, Audi, Volkswagen and Coca-Cola are among the top houses, who have changed their iconic logos.

Last week, McDonald’s Brazil recreated its logo by breaking its iconic golden arches and posted the image to its Facebook page.

According to CNN, the company stated that it stands united with its customers despite the temporary separation brought about by closures of some of its restaurants.

German automobile manufacturer Audi has released a video on Twitter showing its famous four rings logo separated from each other. The carmaker has urged its customers to maintain social distancing. “Stay at home, keep your distance, stay healthy, support each other – we are in this together,” tweeted the company.





Stay at home, keep your distance, stay healthy, support each other – we are in this together. As a global company and a global community, our highest priority is to identify any opportunities to #FlattenTheCurve. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/uwsW2JbhEu — Audi (@Audi) March 20, 2020

The beverage manufacturer Coca Cola is running an ad in New York’s Time Square showing each letter of its logo separated. “Staying apart is the best way to stay united.” reads the message.





The German automaker Volkswagen posted a video on its Twitter handle, which shows the company promoting social distancing by separating “V” and “W” in its iconic logo. “We now face another crisis,” reads a portion of the Volkswagen ad and urges people to maintain social distancing.

Governments around the world are advising the people to maintain a distance of 6 feet to minimise the risk of being caught by the deadly virus.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 7 lakh people globally, and the death toll has crossed over 35, 000.

In India, over 1,000 people have been tested positive for the virus, while it has killed over 30 people.