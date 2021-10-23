From 'Missing' to 'Murdered': A Timeline of the Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Case

An American tragedy that had caught media and citizens’ attention for more than three months seems to have almost reached its culmination. Gabby Petito - Brian Laundrie case that displayed many open ends, theories, and speculations seem to be settling down as Brian Laundrie’s remains were recently found by the FBI. Brian Laundrie was Gabby’s fiancé, who went missing after Gabby was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, US. However, as the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death is now found dead himself, it looks like an impasse has surfaced in the case. Let’s look at the timeline of this trip across the United States turned into an unfortunate end for two people.

The Journey Begins

In June 2021, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie embarked on a journey across the United States to visit the national parks in a white Ford Van owned by Gabby. The couple, especially Gabby, wanted to document their trip and was regularly posting content setting travel goals on social media. In addition, Gabby’s family was in constant communication with her before her disappearance somewhere around the end of August.

The Body Cam Footage

The couple posting happy and adorable videos of their trip on social media revealed a dark side to their journey when on August 12, Utah police officials apprehended the two, and their bodycam footage shows Gabby and Brian sitting in the van, with Gabby sobbing constantly. It was established that the couple got into a fight.

Passers-by Witness Couple’s Tussle

Between August 17 and 27, a few more people witnessed Gabby and Brian’s altercation, one of which was reported on 911 by a couple passing by. Another incident was reported that in a restaurant where Gabby was visibly in tears and Brian was getting angry at the restaurant staff. The incident reported was in Teton, Wyoming, where Gabby made contact with her family for the last time before going missing. The last text that her family received from her said, “No service in Yosemite,” reported CNN.

Brian Returns Home, Without Gabby

On September 1, Brian returned to their home in North Port, Florida, in the white van the couple was travelling in. However, Brian was alone when he returned. Gabby’s whereabouts were unknown.

Gabby OFFICIALLY Missing

After 10 days spent in oblivion, Gabby’s parents decided to file a missing report at Suffolk County, New York, on September 11. Gabby’s family wrote a letter to Brian’s family requesting them to assist the Police in the investigation. “We haven’t been able to sleep or eat, and our lives are falling apart. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place. Please tell us where Gabby is located,” the letter read.

The Search

Brian’s family approached the authorities and Gabby’s family to state that they had not seen their son since September 14, after which a full-fledged search operation started to look for Gabby and Brian. While a search party was looking for Brian at the Carlton Reserve in Venice, Florida, another search party was trying to dig up the truth about Gabby’s disappearance at the Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. On September 19, Police found human remains in the county. Later, on September 21, forensics confirmed that the remains were that of Gabby Petito.

Person Of Interest

After Gabby’s remains were found, the cause of death, too, was revealed, and it was believed that Gabby was strangulated to death. Brian became the prime suspect in the case and the police authorities, including the FBI, revamped the search for Brian’s whereabouts. On October 20, Police officials were reported of what looked like skeleton remains of a human, accompanied by a backpack and a notebook at the Carlton Reserve Area, Sarasota County, Florida. The items found near the remains belonged to Brian, which was confirmed by Brian’s family.

The End?

The forensics team, based on the dental records of the remains, confirmed that the skeletal elements found were of Brian Laundrie, the primary person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito. Police believe that Brian’s body was found in this condition due to the wildlife elements found in the area, including alligators and wild pigs.

