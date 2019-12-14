From Movie Screenings to Roller-Skating, This 70-Year-Old Professor Has the Most Unique Teaching Style

The teaching methods of a professor from Tidewater Community College, Virginia have gone viral on social media. Physics professor David Wright became an internet sensation after Erica, a student of TCC posted a video compilation of the classes Wright took and the methods he incorporated.

From roller-skating down the corridor to blowing flames or even lying down on a bed of nails and asking a student to stand on him, his methods of teaching seem non-conformist to traditional ways, to say the least.

The caption of the 1-minute-42-second video compilation shared by Erica read, "Y’all need to see this video collage of all the crazy things my Physics Professor did this semester. He’s in his 70s and is still doing all of this for us."

https://twitter.com/its_riccaa/status/1204834518089289729

Since being posted on December 11, the video has garnered 24.1 million views and over 1.68 million likes. In subsequent tweets, Erika went on to mention that she did not expect the tweet to "blow up like it did."

Erika went on to reveal that she emailed the professor to inform him how the video has gone viral and the professor had the sweetest reply possible, saying that it was an "amazing semester" because he had "amazing students."

Erika even posted a clip where Wright is answering a slew of questions and has also talked about how he got into the profession of teaching. He even shared how he does not let his advancing age affect him.

Here's how others reacted to the viral tweet:

All that energy and enthusiasm, I bet y’all learned and retained all kinda information. This is how you inspire future generations — Still D.R.E. (@Mr_SpotLite_10) December 12, 2019

This man truly loves what he does and i admire him for it — ドミニク (@dominiquenysee) December 11, 2019

May he live forever — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) December 12, 2019

i would die for your professor pic.twitter.com/m0CWSZV13F — t r i s h ✧･ﾟ (@trishagtfo) December 12, 2019

