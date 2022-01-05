'From My Heart to Yours': Desi Bride Gets Late Father’s Words Stitched on Wedding Outfit

A video of the bride, who hails from Gurugram, explaining her thoughts about getting her late father’s words embroidered on her wedding veil is doing rounds on social media. The wedding season is here and we are loving the photos of gorgeous wedding outfits on social media. From film stars to TV actors, celebrities have been setting the trend for the wedding season. Each star who got married in 2021 made their bridal wear stand out in different ways. While Katrina Kaif had English flowers sieved in her dress, Patralekhaa had a Bengali verse engraved which read, “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somorpon korilam – I give to you my soul filled with love.”

Now a Gurugram bride has gone viral on social media for her wedding day dupatta that had a rather unique embroidery. Suvanya, who tied the knot with beau Aman Kalra at Khimsar Fort, donned a red dupatta that had words from her late father. A short video of the bride explaining her late father’s words embroidered on her wedding dupatta is doing rounds on social media.

Suvanya shared that she lost her father in May 2021 to cancer. She was indeed very close to him and was rather upset to not have him around on her special day. Therefore, to give a tribute to his memory and feel his presence, she included words from a letter, which her father had written for her, on her wedding dress.

The 27-year-old had received the letter on her birthday in 2020 and she had got it framed. In a chat with The Indian Express, Suvanya shared that her birth date is even more important as it was her father’s commission day in the Army.

Designed by Sunaina Khera, the wedding ensemble looked absolutely gorgeous and the little message on the veil just made it special. The words from her father’s letter were – “From my heart to yours.”

The viral video has left netizens emotional. It also reminded people of Priyanka Chopra Jonas who got her parents’ name, ‘Madhu & Ashok’ sewn into the waistband of her wedding skirt.

