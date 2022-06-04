From North Carolina To Massachusetts: This Message In A Bottle Travels 700 Miles

Letters are considered to be one of the most preferred forms of communication. They say when you write things are explained in a better way. And now, a message in a bottle, which was written two months ago, has made its way to Massachusetts. It was written by a man named Philip Wise, who lives in North Carolina. He along with his son wrote a message in a bottle and threw it into the river.

Now, after two months, that bottle has reached Massachusetts, which is close to 700 miles away. And, when a woman found the bottle in the middle, she too wrote a note and kept it in the bottle. Later, the bottle was released into the water.

Philip Wise, who sent the message in the bottle, said that he and his son visited Hatteras in April when they tried to release a note in a bottle for fun. But even after many attempts the bottle used to come back with the next wave. So the whole day was spent in this effort, after which he changed his plan and later that evening, he threw the bottle containing the message into the water at Marina river. However, the next day the bottle was found on another beach in Marina river by a woman who added a note on her behalf to the bottle and left it back in the water.

Philip Wise added that he also received a picture of the bottle and the messages inside it two months later from Samuel Southworth, the person who found the bottle in Massachusetts.

Recently this news is trending and people are shocked to hear that the bottle message travelled 700 miles.

