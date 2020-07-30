'Superman Got Nothing on You': 5 Times Sonu Sood Emerged a Hero With Job Offers, Buses for Migrants

Sonu Sood celebrates his birthday on July 30. The Bollywood actor and producer has rather established himself as a humanitarian in the last few months, with several appreciable deeds. A star in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi films, Sonu has also emerged as a real-life star now.

The actor is usually known for playing the role of villain; however, his real-life deeds are nowhere similar to reel life roles.

On his birthday today, let’s remember some of his good deeds that make all of us proud today:

Transportation for Migrant Workers

From arranging buses and food to providing plane tickets on his expense, Sonu made sure that every single migrant who asked him for help could get all that they wanted. It started in the initial phases of the lockdown, with Sonu arranging buses for migrant workers who would otherwise have to walk back home. Soon, he also launched a toll free number where migrants could call and ask for help.

Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah when he helped thousands of migrant workers by providing them with food and transportation to reach their home. His constant effort to reach out to the needy and help them generously won him appreciation and love of people all across the country.

Provided a tractor to a farmer’s family

Sonu gifted a poor farmer in Andhra Pradesh a tractor to help him with his land.

The actor came up with the gift after coming across a video clip on Twitter wherein a tomato farmer in Madanapalle in Chittoor district was seen ploughing the land with his two daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulders.

In his instant reaction, Sood promised a pair of ox to the farmer, but later said the family deserved a tractor.

Offered a job to the Hyderabad techie who was forced to sell vegetables

Unadadi Sharada from Hyderabad was working in an MNC when she lost her job during the Covid-19 crisis. Sharada's story soon went viral on social media, and reached actor Sonu Sood.

READ: 85-Year-Old Shantabai Pawar's Lathi Skills Impresses Internet, Sonu Sood Pitches in to Help

READ: Hyderabad Techie Selling Vegetables After Losing MNC Job Gets Offer Letter from Sonu Sood

A Twitter user named Ritchie Shelson had tagged Soon, asking him to help the techie. Sood responded saying he had already reached out to her, interviewed her and offered her a job.

Martial Arts school for women

An 85-year-old woman from Pune won the internet with her lathi wielding skills. Shanta Balu Pawar has been famously termed as the “warrior Aaji maa” after her video showcasing martial arts has gone viral on the internet.

Sood offered to open a training school for women under the aaji’s guidance. He wrote on Twitter, “Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country with some self-defence techniques.”

Pravasi Rojgar for the unemployed

To do his bit for the needy who lost their job during the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu came up with the idea of Pravasi Rojgar app for the unemployed. Through this app, he hopes to help over 2 million migrants find employment during these trying times.