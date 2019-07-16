From Politicians to Movie Stars, Women are Sharing Their Favourite Saree Photos on Twitter
Celebrities and politicians too joined the fun and started posting their own images in their favourite sarees using the hashtags #sareeTwitter and #SareeSwag on social media.
Monday saw the hashtag #SareeTwitter trending on the micro blogging site, with people from different walks of life flooding Twitter with their posts sharing their favourite saree pics using the hashtag. As the number of people sharing saree images increased, celebrities and politicians too joined the fun and started posting their own images in their favourite sarees using the hashtags #sareeTwitter and #SareeSwag on social media.
BJP's Nupur Sharma posted two images wearing a saree.
Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv— Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 15, 2019
While Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena couldn't miss out on #SareeTwitter, posting not one but four images sporting a saree.
Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag :) pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 15, 2019
Actress-politician Nagma too posted an image sporting a yellow saree saying that it depicts Indian tradition and culture.
Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco— Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 15, 2019
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam too posted a beautiful image in a saree saying that nothing can match its elegance and beauty.
I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment 😁 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/L20p3eAxZl— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 16, 2019
INC politician from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi inquired if husbands too could join the trend.
Can husbands get on the #SareeTwitter train ? pic.twitter.com/soNu5C1Lru— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 16, 2019
Indian television actress of German origin, Suzanne Bernert too joined the trend.
I have countless Saree pics I just realised..so #SareeTwitter can go on .... pic.twitter.com/FUuhgSr5H6— Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) July 14, 2019
Here's how others joined the trend.
hopping at the chance of some validation in the excuse of #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/6j63QkBJAs— Ujjwala (@UjjwalaBassi) July 15, 2019
So #SareeTwitter is a thing and I wore a saree this past weekend and you best believe after all that effort I'm gonna show off a little deal w it pic.twitter.com/ysM1Y026vU— Gayatri (@potterhead2796) July 15, 2019
So here's my contribution to this twitter trend #SareeTwitter ❤How can i miss to show off 😂😜❤❤ pic.twitter.com/cpM6vtZeIy— mayu (@mayu22taunk) July 14, 2019
Yayyy #SareeTwitter is happening! #sareeswag #Saree pics! pic.twitter.com/YLYKhcZkEB— ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) July 15, 2019
