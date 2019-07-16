Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

From Politicians to Movie Stars, Women are Sharing Their Favourite Saree Photos on Twitter

Celebrities and politicians too joined the fun and started posting their own images in their favourite sarees using the hashtags #sareeTwitter and #SareeSwag on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
From Politicians to Movie Stars, Women are Sharing Their Favourite Saree Photos on Twitter
Celebrities and politicians too joined the fun and started posting their own images in their favourite sarees using the hashtags #sareeTwitter and #SareeSwag on social media.
Monday saw the hashtag #SareeTwitter trending on the micro blogging site, with people from different walks of life flooding Twitter with their posts sharing their favourite saree pics using the hashtag. As the number of people sharing saree images increased, celebrities and politicians too joined the fun and started posting their own images in their favourite sarees using the hashtags #sareeTwitter and #SareeSwag on social media.

BJP's Nupur Sharma posted two images wearing a saree.

While Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena couldn't miss out on #SareeTwitter, posting not one but four images sporting a saree.

Actress-politician Nagma too posted an image sporting a yellow saree saying that it depicts Indian tradition and culture.

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam too posted a beautiful image in a saree saying that nothing can match its elegance and beauty.

INC politician from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi inquired if husbands too could join the trend.

Indian television actress of German origin, Suzanne Bernert too joined the trend.

Here's how others joined the trend.

