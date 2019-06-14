From Pythons to Geckos, Burglars Have Stolen Over 40 Exotic Animals from Pet Shop

Fifteen royal pythons are among the other 40 animals stolen by burglars from an exotic pet shop in England.

Thieves struck Ipets Pet Superstore in Lancashire after breaking in through the roof, Manchester Evening News reported.

The owner of the shop, who asked not to be named, listed the stolen animals on Facebook as 15 royal pythons, two corn snakes, an Argus monitor lizard, five bearded dragons, a blood python, a calotes lizard, two leopard geckos, a Nile monitor lizard, two black rat snakes, two albino black rat snakes, a Tai beauty snake, five Guineas pigs, three rats and a bald rat

An Amazon tree boa died after being “dumped outside” while a 9ft reticulated python, a species that can grow to well over 20ft and is the world’s longest, also left outside is “recovering at the vets.”

The owner has pleaded for the safe return of the missing animals and is offering a £500 reward for information that leads to police making an arrest, according to Manchester Evening News.

“It’s devastating. We spent three months building a large pet shop which has the animals’ interests at heart,” he was quoted as saying.

"Everything has larger enclosure than 99 per cent of other pet stores and the welfare comes first.

“We have a strict policy of who we sell to and who is deemed responsible and adequate to home one of our animals.

“We just hope all the missing animals are safe. Even if we don’t get them back their interests are the most important thing at this moment in time. We urge anyone with information to contact the police.”

Michaela Holt, from animal group Rossendale Responsible Rescue, said: “People should be aware they could be buying stolen animals and should contact the police or pet shop straight away.”

The burglars also ransacked the store during the break-in earlier this week.

The owner added: “All the animals that were found loose in and outside the unit are now in quarantine and will be assessed over the coming days.

“We are still open for business but all animal sales have been placed on hold for the next few days at least.”