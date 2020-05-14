From Rahul Dravid to AB de Villiers, Make Your Team With RCB Favourites in New Challenge

Although Indian Premier League (IPL) club Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) never lifted the winner’s trophy all these years, it has had great players in the team. Starting from Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, South Africa's Jacques Kallis or West Indies' Chris Gayle, RCB has had legendary overseas players.

What if you got a chance of creating an ‘all-time 5 A-side team’ from a pool of all these players –new and old?



Well, IPL may not play out this season the way it was used to be. But the teams are entertaining us via social media. The official Instagram account of RCB gave the fun task of choosing their preferable lot from those who played in 2008-09 session to those bought in 2018-19 session. The team may have been marching forward under current skipper Virat Kohli for a long while now, but RCB began under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. Some other Indian players to have played for side are Anil Kumble, Murali Karthik, Praveen Kumar, Dinesh Karthik or the present Yuzvendra Chahal.

There are, however, a few terms involved. You are mandated to pick one player from each group, the side should have 2 bowlers minimum, and you can pick a maximum 2 overseas players.

Many netizens dipped into nostalgia and wrote their choice. While some stuck with the newer players, others went all out in choosing players of the past days.

