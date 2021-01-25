From Rajasthan to Rajpath, IAF's Swati Rathore Writes History to Lead Flypast on Republic Day

Indian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore is all set to script history as she becomes the first woman to lead the flypast on the main Republic Day parade at Delhi's Rajpath. Leaders are praising and applauding the young woman, who hails from Rajasthan, as she is all set to write history.

Rajasthan's Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were among top leaders who heaped praises on Rathore. Born in a small village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, Rathore completed her schooling from Ajmer.

She joined the NCC Air Wing after her schooling as her parents realised that this is where her interests are. At the NCC, she won a gold medal in shooting and appeared for the Airforce Common Admission Test in 2013.

“Swati had always wanted to join IAF. When she was a child, whenever she would make drawings, it would be that of an aircraft. This was the reason why she also signed up for the National Cadet Corps (NCC)," her father was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

In fact, her mother says that she never treated her son and daughter differently and that is the reason her daughter is all set to create history.

Rathore had cherished the dream to become a pilot and was selected in the IAF in her first attempt in 2014. Her brother is posted in the Merchant Navy.

In 2013, Rathore appeared in the Air Force Common Admission Test. After clearing it, she was called for an interview by the Air Force Selection Board, Dehradun, in March 2014.

According to Rathore, there were around 200 female students from all over the country, out of which 98 were selected for screening. Only five students were left after the screening, in which only she was selected for the flying branch.

Her achievement drew praise from the state's leaders.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said: "My best wishes to Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore, of the Indian Air Force, who will be the first woman to lead the flypast in the Republic Day parade this year. By this achievement, she has not only enhanced the pride of the state but has also set a unique example of women empowerment."