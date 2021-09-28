From Rs 25 to a Multi-Billionaire Hotel Chain: The Journey of Mohan Singh Oberoi

“Where there is will there is a way"- it might sound like a cliche but the journey of Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi - founder of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts can be summarized in this one line. Or how else do you expect a young man with just Rs 25 in his pocket to build the second-largest hotel brand in India and change the course of the Indian hospitality industry? Born to a Sikh family in the pre-partition India’s Jhelum district (now in Pakistan), MS Oberoi was just six months old when he lost his father. The responsibility of looking after the family came on the shoulder of widowed mother. So, when Oberoi became old enough to help, he dropped out of his studies and began working in his uncle’s shoe factory in Lahore. Here, he started working as a manager. However, before he could things back on track, the factory was shut down due to riots in the city.

At the same time, his personal life took a new turn and Oberoi got married to Ishran Devi. After his marriage, he moved to modern-day Pakistan’s Sargodha where he lived with his brother-in-law and looked for a job. But nothing seemed to be working out and a discouraged Oberoi returned back to his native village in Jhelum district. He wanted to stay with his mother and take care of her but she refused and asked him to return back to his in-laws’ house. When Oberoi was leaving, his mother gave him Rs 25.

After years of struggle, Oberoi finally moved to Shimla and got a job as a front desk clerk at The Cecil Hotel at a salary of Rs 50 per month in 1922. While he came to Shimla to escape from the epidemic of plague, his life was about to be changed forever.

Oberoi worked hard to make the most of the opportunity and was responsible for the up-gradation of most of the prominent hotels in Shimla.

Then came the year 1934 when he acquired his first property- The Clarkes Hotel from his mentor by mortgaging his wife’s jewellery and every asset he had. Oberoi’s hard work and determination started paying off and the hotel business was up and running. He paid off the mortgage amount in just five years. He then acquired the Grand Hotel in Calcutta that was on sale because of a cholera epidemic. This too became a successful venture and there was no looking back.

Oberoi acquired one hotel after another, and the group today owns and operated 31 luxury hotels and resorts not just in India but abroad as well. In 1943, Oberoi was conferred with the title of ‘Rai Bahadur’ by the British Government for his services to the Crown. And many awards and years later, he was accorded with the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

MS Oberoi is often credited as the father of the Indian hotel industry and when he bid adieu to the world in 2002, he left behind a legacy that’s still going strong. Oberoi Hotels stand tall as an example of what hard work and determination can do and how you can rewrite destiny if you have the will and courage.

