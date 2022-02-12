Sharing Happiness to Spreading it: Harsh Goenka Starts a Wholesome Chain on Twitter

Sometimes, the micro-blogging platform, apart from nesting Larry the bird, also nests interactions that flourish into something much more beautiful. A recent example of such a scenario was witnessed as the RPG group head, Harsh Goenka, successfully bridged sharing moments of happiness and spreading moments of happiness. In a tweet that also mentioned the founder of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar, Goenka shared his moment of happiness, which was a “walk on the beach.” A very noble intention veiled as an incentive, catalysed the growth of the tweet into a full-fledged initiative. Goenka invited Shekhar to share his happy moment and asked him to spread the word.

Goenka wrote, “Vijay Shekhar, I am starting a HAPPINESS chain. I invite you to join in with your happy moment. Spread the word for all to join the chain.” Further, Goenka announced that for every tweet that joins the HAPPINESS chain, the RPG foundation will donate a meal through Feeding India, an NGO by Zomato. “Add #HelloHppiness and #TweetAMeal. My happy moment is a walk on the beach,” wrote Goenka.

Here’s the tweet:

https://twitter.com/hvgoenka/status/1491699993736265728

And, as Goenka imagined, the initiative gained momentum. The first to chime in was, of course, Shekhar. The CEO shared his moment of happiness, which was when he self drives “in different cities of the world.” He also thanked Goenka for kick-starting this initiative.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/vijayshekhar/status/1491842880050061317

The tweet received a humble “thanks” from Goenka.

https://twitter.com/hvgoenka/status/1491886337045463040

The link headed forward from Shekhar to the person nominated by him. Dr Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, shared that spending time with his family is his happiness. “No matter where we are, what we are doing,” wrote Dr Nene.

https://twitter.com/DoctorNene/status/1491816404173344768

The Happiness Chain saw some more additions to it.

Here’s one from Riteish Deshmukh.

https://twitter.com/Riteishd/status/1491790177786036225

Milind Deora’s happiness lies in his guitar and philanthropy, among others.

https://twitter.com/milinddeora/status/1491845429306089477

Another family man echoing Dr Nene, chimed in. Take a look.

https://twitter.com/AdnanSamiLive/status/1491869807108505611

Indian cricketer, Ajinkya Rahane, found his smile in a sunrise.

https://twitter.com/ajinkyarahane88/status/1491984686813302785

What is your Happiness?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.