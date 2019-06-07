From Shubha Mudgal to Raftaar: Mumbai Gears up for Music Inc to Be Held on World Music Day

Mumbai: From musicians, composers, distributors and music producers to CEOs, entrepreneurs, marketers, tech experts and advertisers -- many stalwarts of the music business are slated to come together at the two-day music conference, Music Inc., which will be held at JW Marriott, Mumbai. The event will begin on World Music Day, that is 21 June 2019, and has been curated by India's largest music business community, Loudest.in and exchange4media.

Music Inc. aims to initiate conversations supporting the growth of the music business. This conference is India's largest music business marketplace and will serve as a forum to uniquely address the key opportunities in the business of music. The theme of the conference this year is, 'Music at the intersections' and it aims at creating intersections between industries, agencies, brands, technology, and the music business. The event will also focus on creating sustainable revenue streams for the music industry.

This is the second edition of the event and will have the likes of award-winning music producer, Arthur Pingrey along with India’s leading rap artist Raftaar, renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal, quirky YouTube star Prajakta Koli, Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi and independent music scene’s star composer and singer Ankur Tewari gracing the line-up.

Industry leaders including Prashan Agarwal (CEO, Gaana), Amarjit Singh Batra (Managing Director at Spotify India), Mandar Thakur (COO, Times Music), Blaise Fernandes (President at Indian Music Industry), Gurpreet Singh (Co-Founder at One Digital Entertainment), Neeraj Roy (Managing Director - Hungama), Sabbas Joseph (Co-Founder & Director, Wizcraft), Lloyd Mathias (Former Marketing Head APAC - HP) will also attend the event. Apart from that, company representatives of Universal Music, Sony Music, Spotify, Gaana, OneDigital Entertainment, Zee Entertainment, Gracenote (Neilson), Hungama, Havells will also be present at this conference.

So far, the curators have announced 60 speakers, and they are yet to add many more names to this list. The two-day music summit is also shaping up to be fun and interactive with many informative sessions, keynotes, storytelling, workshops and artist showcases lined up. To know more about the event click here.

Music Inc. debuted last year starting conversations addressing the need gap and the ways for the music industry to integrate with brands and technology. The two-day event saw a footfall of over 80 speakers, 35 panels, numerous artists, brands and over 500 delegates. With international music business heads like Ellis Rich (Chairman of PRS), Sam Middlehurst (Co-founder of Fresh Events and The Music Run) along with Indian leaders like Bhushan Kumar (Managing Director at T Series), BADSHAH, Salim Merchant, Amaal Malik and many more, Music Inc. witnessed a great success on its first year, garnering attention and interest of various players of the industry.