3-min read

From Sky-high Uber Fares to Waterlogged Streets, Mumbaikars are Sharing Their Own #MumbaiRains Woes

With problems of waterlogging and a dearth of conditions which would enable proper transportation within the city, social media users are now expressing their woes and concerns on Twitter.

Tannistha Sinha | News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
From Sky-high Uber Fares to Waterlogged Streets, Mumbaikars are Sharing Their Own #MumbaiRains Woes
Mumbai Rains. Photo tweeted by Western Railway @WesternRly.
The Mumbai rains have taken the city by storm yet again this year with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing an ‘orange alert’ till September 6.

The alert signified a chance of extreme weather conditions such ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in Mumbai and its neighbouring cities, coupled with the closure of transport facilities and disturbances in power supply. The blaring of the alert would mean preparation for a quick evacuation and protect oneself from severe weather conditions.

With problems of waterlogging and a dearth of conditions which would enable proper transportation within the city, social media users are now expressing their woes and concerns through their posts using #MumbaiRains hashtag on Twitter.

uber ek crore

Credit

Most users complained about the hike in the price of online cab services such as Uber and Ola, which showed exorbitant rates for short journeys and more often than not, showed that there were no cars available.

Some users narrated their own #MumbaiRains story on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The woes faced by the residents of Mumbai are terrifying to say the least, as they have to battle their way through waterlogged roads and make it to their respective workplaces.

For those who remained indoors and looked out of their windows to see the pouring rain flooding their city, the rains were called positive adjectives, even though the users empathized with those out on the road.

