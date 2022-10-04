From Stove Tops to Washrooms, UK Artist Has His Entire House Covered in Doodle Art

Sam Cox, popularly known as Mr Doodle, a Kent artist, spent two years painting his entire mansion with doodles. On October 2, the renowned artist unveiled a 12-room Doodle House worth £1.35 million (roughly 12.5 crores). Think of stove tops, bedsheets, staircase, washrooms, and every square inch of a white wall in his house being covered by artistic endeavour. This may seem trippy to most of us, but this is the world that Cox now lives in.

Sam Cox, an artist who is only 28 years old, has an astounding 2.7M Instagram followers. He majored in illustration at the University of the West of England, and in 2017, when the “Mr Doodle pop-up shop” launched, he established himself as the “Doodle Man.”

Mr Doodle took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of him and his wife, Alena from their doodle bedroom. Interestingly the couple also wore clothes with doodles on them. “So happy and excited to have finally doodled my house. I created the stop motion film myself, it consists of 1857 photographs and the doodles are real, it’s not CGI. We now live in a fully doodled world,” Mr Doodle tweeted with the picture.

So happy and excited to have finally doodled my house. I created the stop motion film myself, it consists of 1857 photographs and the doodles are real, it’s not CGI. We now live in a fully doodled world.

Photo by @aluncallender for today’s @thetimes pic.twitter.com/jwqD4sfFiU — Mr Doodle (@itsmrdoodle) October 2, 2022

The artist could be seen painting throughout his home during the two-year process, which was condensed into a two-minute stop-motion video with 1857 images. Cox claimed to have used 2296 pen nibs, 401 black spray paint cans, 286 black drawing paint bottles, and 900 litres of white paint. He has also made a conscious effort to minimise waste by sticking to four distinct-sized pens with replaceable nibs.

In just two days, Sam Cox’s Facebook video that went viral garnered 7.6 million views. Sam Cox’s long-held goal was to buy a home and transform it into a “doodle-verse.” Sam Cox purchased this mansion in Tenterden, Kent, in 2019.

Cox claimed that the previous owners urged him repeatedly to refrain from doodling all over the property, but Sam Cox ignored their requests. According to Cox, he will permanently reside in the Doodle House with his wife Alena, a.k.a. Mrs Doodle, and their doodle dog.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here