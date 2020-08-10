From Strangers to Friends Who Navigated Through Covid-19, This Viral Reddit Post is Everything

Some bonds in the lives of humans are special. Friendship is one such bond that people cherish throughout their lifetime. A post on Reddit has surfaced showing the love between two friends.

The post, shared by a user with the name TheMoonIsLovely, contains a photo and a caption. The picture shows a stuffed toy, crayons, a book, a card with a handwritten message, and something to eat (snack).

The things mentioned here were sent by a person named Jasper to his friend in the UK.

The message on the card reads, “Dear Daniel and Alyssa, congratulations on your beautiful daughter, Willow. You’ve been home for a while now but this package has taken a long journey to get there.”

The caption tells how the two friends met. The person who shared the post wrote, “So, over a year ago, I was thrown into a game with a lovely guy called Jasper from the Netherlands.” The Redditor also informed that he recently had a baby girl.

A person named Fleur, introducing herself as Jasper’s girlfriend said that she was glad that things reached in one piece. Replying to her comment, the owner of the post said,

“You guys are absolute sweethearts. Please enjoy some of the lovely messages people are posting here about your kindness.”

Netizens appreciated them and showered love on the post.