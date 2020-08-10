BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

From Strangers to Friends Who Navigated Through Covid-19, This Viral Reddit Post is Everything

Gift Jasper sent from UK, Credits: Reddit

Gift Jasper sent from UK, Credits: Reddit

The post has gone viral on Reddit as it has garnered over 18K upvotes and more than 700 comments.

Share this:

Some bonds in the lives of humans are special. Friendship is one such bond that people cherish throughout their lifetime. A post on Reddit has surfaced showing the love between two friends.

The post, shared by a user with the name TheMoonIsLovely, contains a photo and a caption. The picture shows a stuffed toy, crayons, a book, a card with a handwritten message, and something to eat (snack).

The things mentioned here were sent by a person named Jasper to his friend in the UK.

So, over a year ago, I was thrown into a game with a lovely guy called Jasper from the Netherlands. Since then, we’ve become great friends, navigated COVID-19 together emotionally and I’ve had a baby girl! Today this package arrived from him - sent all the way to the UK!! Gaming is special ❤️❤️❤️ from r/apexlegends

The message on the card reads, “Dear Daniel and Alyssa, congratulations on your beautiful daughter, Willow. You’ve been home for a while now but this package has taken a long journey to get there.”

The caption tells how the two friends met. The person who shared the post wrote, “So, over a year ago, I was thrown into a game with a lovely guy called Jasper from the Netherlands.” The Redditor also informed that he recently had a baby girl.

A person named Fleur, introducing herself as Jasper’s girlfriend said that she was glad that things reached in one piece. Replying to her comment, the owner of the post said,

“You guys are absolute sweethearts. Please enjoy some of the lovely messages people are posting here about your kindness.”

Netizens appreciated them and showered love on the post.

Next Story
Loading