From Suicidal Thoughts at 44 to a Modelling Career at 62, This Man's Story Brims with Inspiration

One of the best aspects of social media is how easy it is to share stories now. While there is a lot of negativity floating around behind anonymous handles, there are also little rays of sunshine to be found just around the corner. And there is no better place to find positive and uplifting human-stories than the page Humans of Bombay. The most recent addition to the string of amazing stories is the journey of the 62-year-old model Dinesh Mohan. When we think of fashion models, we think about young, petite people who start and end their careers at a young age. But here is Mohanto prove that age is just a number.

Mohan went through his toughest phase of his life at the age of 44. After a personal loss, he was so broken that he was bedridden and suicidal for a year. It was his sister who rescued him and got some psychiatric help. He was in such a dark place that he couldn’t take any responsibility for his life.

Calling himself a "parasite, Mohan added,"I’d live off my sister and brother-in-law. I’d spend my days eating from their fridge as they worked."One day, the family had it enough and chided him for not trying.

That worked. He took charge and changed his diet, exercised, and got stronger each day—both physically and emotionally.The change was phenomenal. He couldn’t recognise the 6-pack that replaced his belly fat. With growing confidence, he was approached fashion magazines. Though this was all new for him, he was surprised at the ease he felt while posing during theaudition. “You belong here,” the photographer told him during his first official shoot. And now, he has alsoappeared in films with Salman Khan.

People said, "Iss umar mein jawani chad gayi hai.(trying to be young at such an old age)", but Mohan didn't pay any attention to these comments.“Believe that in our ordinary lives, something extraordinary can always happen,” is his parting message.