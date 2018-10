From Sushi to Superman, These Puppies in Costume are a Halloween Treat

Dis lion haz two modes: rawr and zzz. pic.twitter.com/2StiYUdzg7 — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) October 8, 2018

Here's one that is going to make you go weak in the knees this Halloween. A Twitter user has been taking photographs of tiny puppies in Halloween costumes and putting them up on Twitter.The month long initiative has been taken by Blue Heron Farm in Texas, US. On September 30, the owners of the Farm started to dress their puppies in cute Halloween costumes. They posted one photo a day and will continue till Halloween. The tiny puppies, which can be seen to grow in size through the course of the series, sported custom-made, ultra-cute costumes. From being dressed as sushi and bacon to cute versions of popular monsters and super-heroes, the puppies wore it all with elan.There are almost 31 days worth of photo that you can check out on Twitter under the Blue Heron Farm handle. You can thank us later!