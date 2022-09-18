From Tea Seller to PM: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Tribute to Prime Minister Modi

Birthday wishes from across the globe continue to pour in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 72, today. Being in the news for his massive sand art, Sudarsan Pattnaik also marked Prime Minister’s birthday by curating a five feet sand sculpture on Odisha’s Puri beach. Interestingly, the renowned sand artist used 1,212 mud tea cups to form the spectacular portrait. Pattnaik wrote, “Happy Birthday Modi Ji” along with the sculpture.

“Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India. I’ve created a SandArt installation used 1,213 Mud Tea Cups on sand with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach, Odisha,” penned Padma Shri Sudarsan.

Shedding light on his hand-made sculpture, the artist said that he has used mud tea glasses to depict PM Modi’s journey from a tea seller to Prime Minister of the country. The beautiful gesture for his birthday has grabbed praise from netizens.

Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India.

pic.twitter.com/CEawxt0AUK — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2022

In the comment section, one user wrote, “Wish You Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Ji. The Era of Ruler of BJP is very Powerful and Democratic in nature. Have wonderful ahead best wish to your health.” Another one also wished PM Modi and hailed Sudarshan Pattnaik’s efforts in creating beautiful art. “Everytime you make us to think about your skills and abilities you ignite the imagination and make it real. Hats off. We wish happy birthday to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prayers for your good health and longevity.”

A third one also lauded the artist’s efforts and said that it was an excellent way to express gratitude towards Prime Minister.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, who is known globally for his incredible work, has participated in over 60 international sand art competitions and has won several honours.

Meanwhile, to make the day historic, BJP dedicated Prime Minister’s birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a ‘Seva Pakhwada’. Several cleanliness drives, along with campaigns to plant trees were carried out today. Earlier today, PM Modi also released eight cheetahs, flown in from Namibia, at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

