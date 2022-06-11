From UK To US, The Weirdest And Most Hilarious Laws That People Have To Follow

Every country in the world makes laws for the convenience of its people. People lead their daily lives keeping these laws in mind. Laws are made to have a disciplined society where people follow a certain decorum. But some countries have made such funny rules that you can’t stop laughing knowing them.

Even if these strange laws never existed, they would not have made any difference to the country. Today, we are going to tell you about such strange laws.

Recently in India, Gujarat’s Kshama Bindu created a sensation by marrying herself. People are showing great interest in this marriage. And after this solo wedding, people started knowing more about India’s law regarding sologamy. And then they realised that such marriages are not recognised in India.

This law is still understandable, for one doesn’t essentially need marriage to live with themselves. But some laws do not make sense at all and here are they:

In Massachusetts, England, if someone goes to bed at night without taking a bath, he can be jailed. This is illegal and there is a provision of punishment for it.

In San Francisco, America, it is forbidden to clean the car with any underwear. If anyone is caught doing this, he is fined.

In Switzerland, it is forbidden to run a flush in the bathroom after 10 pm. If there is a sound of flush coming from any house, a fine is imposed.

In the city of Milan, Italy, there is a ban on human laughter. People are fined if caught laughing.

Gay sex is illegal in Brunei. Those found guilty are given the death penalty. But not by hanging but by stoning till the last breath.

