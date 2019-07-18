Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

From Varun Dhawan to the Jonas Brothers, Everyone's Taking Part in the #FaceAppChallenge

While people across the globe have vividly followed the #FaceAppChallenge, let's take a look at the fun pictures of our favourite celebrities.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
Photos posted by Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.(Instagram)
The AI (Artificial Intelligence) app that has made its way back again to trend on social media, FaceApp makes you wonder how you'll look once you have grown that white hair on you or if you wanted to have a younger look with the same hair! A gender-face swap is also not impossible with this app, which uses its tech factor AI factor to 'generate highly realistic transformation of faces' in a photograph.

View this post on Instagram

Old age hit me like .. 👀

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

The Jonas Brothers also shared one of theirs from a 'trip to 3000".

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When you take a trip to the Year 3000. A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Have you tried it yet?

