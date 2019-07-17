From Varun Dhawan to the Jonas Brothers, Everyone's Taking Part in the #FaceAppChallenge

The AI (Artificial Intelligence) app that has made its way back again to trend on social media, FaceApp makes you wonder how you'll look once you have grown that white hair on you or if you wanted to have a younger look with the same hair! A gender-face swap is also not impossible with this app, which uses its tech factor AI factor to 'generate highly realistic transformation of faces' in a photograph.

While people across the globe have vividly followed the #FaceAppChallenge, let's take a look at the fun pictures of our favourite celebrities.

The Jonas Brothers also shared one of theirs from a 'trip to 3000".

Have you tried it yet?