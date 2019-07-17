English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Varun Dhawan to the Jonas Brothers, Everyone's Taking Part in the #FaceAppChallenge
While people across the globe have vividly followed the #FaceAppChallenge, let's take a look at the fun pictures of our favourite celebrities.
Photos posted by Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.(Instagram)
The AI (Artificial Intelligence) app that has made its way back again to trend on social media, FaceApp makes you wonder how you'll look once you have grown that white hair on you or if you wanted to have a younger look with the same hair! A gender-face swap is also not impossible with this app, which uses its tech factor AI factor to 'generate highly realistic transformation of faces' in a photograph.
The Jonas Brothers also shared one of theirs from a 'trip to 3000".
View this post on Instagram
When you take a trip to the Year 3000. A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on
Have you tried it yet?
