1-MIN READ

From Workout to Playing Cards with Family, Smriti Mandhana Has Her Lockdown Routine Sorted

File image of cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

File image of cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

The star Indian batswoman also urged people to stay indoors during the lockdown. 'Stay home, stay safe and keep yourself physically and mentally fit.'

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
New Delhi: Working out, washing utensils, watching movies and playing Ludo online -ï¿½ these are some of the few activities which ace Indian batter Smriti Mandhana is indulging during the lockdown period in place as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

In a one-minute 38 second video shared by the BCCI, Mandhana has revealed her day-to-day activities in order to make sure how she makes the most of the lockdown period currently in place in the entire country.

She is working out as per the training schedule given by Team India trainer. "Staying fit is very important, so I am working out. I keep in touch with the trainer and receive the feedback. He keeps sending us (all Indian players) all the workouts that we need to follow."

"The other thing I like is spending time with my family. We love playing cards. I help my mother with cooking. I guess washing utensils has become a part of my daily routine. However, my favourite pass time is to trouble my brother," said the left-handed Indian batswoman.

"The third thing which is love is watching movies. I am a big movie buff. So, I make sure I watch two-three movies a week, not many because I don't want to get addicted. I want to spend time with my family.

"The best thing which I love doing the most at home is sleeping. I make sure I sleep for at least 10 hours to keep myself happy the entire day," she added.

The star Indian batswoman also urged people to stay indoors during the lockdown. "Stay home, stay safe and keep yourself physically and mentally fit."

India has been in lockdown since March 25, a step taken in order to stop the spread of coronavirus which has so far claimed more than 300 lives in the country. However, with an upstage in number of infected people, the lockdown is likely to be extended further after Tuesday.

