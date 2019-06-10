Frostbite-Hit Russian Cat Gets Bionic Limbs in a World-First
A cat who lost all paws to frostbite during the harsh Russian winter is back on all fours after finding a benevolent owner and skilled vets.
Ryzhik (meaning Redhead or Ginger) was grappling with a fast-developing gangrene after she was found with frostbitten paws , reports Siberian Times. That would have required amputation but the cat luckily got a new owner who took him to a clinic specialising in implanting artificial limbs.
Vets at the clinic in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk used computer tomography and 3D modelling to manufacture the “most comfortable and suitable artificial limbs for the cat.”
Surgeon Sergey Gorshkov said Ryzhik was “definitely the first cat in the world who experienced such surgeries.”
“The limbs have fully connected with the skin and bone. The part of the limb that goes inside the body is spongy, the bone tissue grows inside it,” he was quoted as saying.
“We achieved a good result,” Gorshkov said.
‘We have secured the function of the limb, although part of it has been removed,” he added further.
Ryzhik seems content with his new mobility as he is not trying to remove the limbs.
Gorshkov’s clinic is pioneering new methods of helping animals in trouble and plans to patent their technique for attaching artificial limbs to birds.
The clinic is working at rebuilding beaks for parrots, and hoods for cattle.
