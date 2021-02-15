Frustrated Car Owners Paste 40,000 Coins on Old Car to Increase its 'Value' in Australia

In a bizarre incident, two friends from Australia’s Queensland glued 40,000 coins to their car in order to increase its value. Friends Michael Broekhuyse and Marty Sokolinski, who describe themselves as a comedy duo, attached AUD 2,000 worth of coins to their Holden Astra, hoping to increase its price. In the video shared on their official page, they can be seen going around the city to car dealers and most of them refused to purchase the car before it was covered in coins.

They also found a person who was willing to offer them 500 AUD, however, the duo rejected that offer. In order to increase the price of their vehicle, the two can be seen going to a bank and withdrawing 2,000 AUD.

The elaborate process began when the duo along with a team started gluing 40,000 coins to the old car. After three days of work, Michael and Marty drove back to the dealers in their shiny Astra. This time, as well, the response was not as expected but heads turned as people saw the duo traveling in the coin-studded car.

But just when they were losing hope, they got a call from another dealer. They drove to the dealer who was willing to offer them 3,000 AUD for the car. While the price may not be ideal, Marty and Michael had managed to increased the value of the car from 500 AUD to 3,000 AUD. The comic duo, however, mentioned that it happened after 2000 AUD coins were pasted on the car while they also paid a team of six people to work for three days to complete the unusual task.

Although the two did not receive the expected price from dealers, many in the comments section are offering them money for the car. A user said that he could offer them over 5,000 AUD for the unusual car while many others also commented that they were interested in buying it.