Frustrated Russian YouTuber Sets Rs 2.4 Crore Mercedes Car on Fire as it Kept Malfunctioning

We all want to turn our troubles into smoke. But a Russian YouTuber took things to the next level when he set his malfunctioning Mercedes car on fire.

In a recent video by the Russian YouTuber Mikhail Litvin, the blogger can be seen torching his Rs 2.4 crore Mercedes car because he was just done with it. The video shows Litvin dousing the recently-bought Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S in gasoline and lighting a match to the luxury vehicle,

According to reports, Litvin had been facing problems with the car ever since he bought it. He even tried to get the repairs made from the store several times after its purchase. But the car kept breaking down and malfunctioning despite repeated check-ups.

In all, the car was sent back five times to the Mercedes dealership for repair where it spent nearly 40 days after purchase. But the last time it broke down, the dealership refused to treat the car anymore.

This is when a decidedly outraged and exhausted Litvin decided to take things in his own hands. He drove the car out to a deserted field, doused it inflammable gasoline and set fire to it using a lighter.

The video of the car-burning was shared on YouTube by Litvin four days ago and has been going viral since.

YouTubers constantly worry about creating relatable content that has the potential to go viral. But Litvin's video proves that it is not just relatable content that can go viral. Some of the most viral videos on social media are the ones that capture bizarre and unusual incidents.

And this one definitely takes the cake for bizarre, with a whopping 11 million views on YouTube in just four days.