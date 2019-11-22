Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Frustration Makes Office Workers Abuse at least 11 Times a Day, Reveals Study

A study has revealed that there is one source that most office workers use to vent out their anger and that is — using cuss words.

Trending Desk

November 22, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
Frustration Makes Office Workers Abuse at least 11 Times a Day, Reveals Study
Representative Image: Reuters

There are days when we feel super frustrated and angry at our places. There can be several explainable and unexplained reasons behind our exasperation.

A study has revealed that there is one source that most office workers use to vent out their anger and that is — using cuss words.

As per a survey by telecoms firm 4Com, on an average, office workers swear 55 times a week. Not just this, on a daily basis, unhappy or angry office goers end up abusing at least 11 times a day.

The study revealed that the most common expletive is ‘f***’. 68% of the people agreed that they heard this word at least once a day. This word is closely followed by ‘shit’ which was revealed by 58% of people and the word ‘bloody’ by 35%.

2000 people were included in this survey to study their nature. It also found that 19% tried never to swear. In fact, as per the study, middle management abuses the most and is responsible for one-third of bad language.

No matter how bad may it be considered to use cuss words, psychotherapist Jo Gee had something else to say about it. As per the report, Gee said, “Studies suggest swearing can be beneficial as the process is often cathartic.”

