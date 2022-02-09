Full Burial and a Feast: How Karnataka Villagers Bid Adieu to a Friendly Sparrow

The villagers at Basavapatna in Shidlaghatta taluk of Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka gathered at a spot and mourned the death of a dear friend. The said friend visited every household every day without fail and people were very much attached. This was a little sparrow which came out of nowhere and befriended the humans, much to their own surprise. On January 26, this sparrow died. On seeing the dead bird, the villagers were struck with grief. They decided to organise a funeral and bid adieu to it just like any other human. The villagers buried it and built a beautiful tomb in its memory. On the 11th day, they performed all necessary offerings and gathered at a place. They all paid their final respects to the sparrow and also fed a non-veg meal to the village in its memory. The seniors in the village took this responsibility and conducted the prayer meet.

A pandal was erected and banners printed with the sparrow’s image on it. The villagers remembered how the bird added a little vibe to their otherwise boring days of pandemic. “Every morning the bird would come to my verandah and that’s when I would know it was 8 am. I would keep a handful of grains for it and it would so actively pick every grain and fly away. Even our relatives who visited us loved the little creature. My children always waited for it to come. It made our mornings better. We will miss it for a long time” said Savitha Rayanna, resident of the village.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.