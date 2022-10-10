Full Glare of Spotlight on Black Leopard Hunting a Deer Leaves Netizens Fuming

In an unexpected incident, a video showing a black leopard hunting a deer in the wild has surfaced on the internet. However, what’s alarming about the footage was that it was shot under bright light in the dark. The clip was shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who regularly takes to social media to raise awareness about different kinds of wildlife and how they are being affected by human intervention. The IFS officer captioned the video: “A perfect capture. Both by the leopard & the videographer. But who gave the right to capture these rare moments of nature in the full glare of the spotlight?”

In the rather visible clip—due to the amount of light present around the incident—the black leopard locked its jaws on the neck of the deer carcass. However, seconds later, the big cat was seen leaving its prey on the ground and running away not long after it was frightened by the bright light and sound made by photographers. While Nanda noted that the capture was ‘perfect’ by the photographers in the caption, he also questioned the right to film the animals at night, under a glaring spotlight, that too while they hunt.

Meanwhile, the location where the video was shot is yet to be known. Netizens were disappointed at the way in which the footage was captured. Many claimed that it was a gross invasion of privacy for the predatory animals and that they should be left alone to hunt and eat in peace. One Twitter user commented: “A truly insensitive capture. Whosoever has taken this footage has little or no knowledge about nature and wildlife. He should be really ashamed of himself.” Another Twitter user wrote: “Very rightly said ..we just are so selfish that we record any and every activity as though we have total rights to do so.”

A third user commented: “Such night visits and safaris should be banned.”

