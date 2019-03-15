English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Full House' Fans & Twitter Know Lori Loughlin Dealt with School Admissions Cheating Before
Lori Loughlin, her husband designer Mossimo Giannulli and fellow actress Felicity Huffman are among a group facing federal charges because of allegations they paid bribes for their children to attend prestigious universities. It's the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice, officials said.
The Los Angeles Times reminded us that in an old episode of the series, the couple dealt with being less than truthful during an application process to get their twin sons Nicky and Alex into pre-school.
During Season 6 in 1993, an episode titled "Be True to Your Pre-School" found Uncle Jesse -- played by John Stamos -- desperate to impress the school's administrators after a play date with another set of parents.
Their kid speaks in full sentences, knows his ABCs and has been enrolled in a prestigious preschool. "If you put your kid on the right track now, he's going to be on the fast track for life," the child's father says.
Uncle Jesse is egged on in his fibbing by Uncle Joey, portrayed by David Coulier.
"I'm their father," Uncle Jesse decides. "If I don't lie for them, who will?"
Of course, the scheme is found out and Loughlin's character is the voice of reason, telling Stamos' character, "I know you want what's best for them, but maybe the fast track isn't it."
"Nicky and Alex are normal, healthy kids and whatever track they're on, they seem to be doing OK," she says.
Loughlin, who along with her real-life husband are accused of trying to smooth the path to college for their two daughters, had enjoyed a rather clean-cut image in Hollywood up to this point.
Which is probably why social media has been relentlessly creating and sharing memes about the allegations against her.
Judge: How do you wish to plea?— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 12, 2019
Aunt Becky: Have mercy!
Judge: (bangs gavel) Order in the court!
Aunt Becky: How rude.
Judge: Please stop speaking in only Full House quotes or I’ll find you in contempt.
Aunt Becky: You got it dude!
March 12, 2019
