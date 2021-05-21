'Full Pants' to 'Traffic', Harsh Goenka Shares Why People Don't Want to Go Back to Offices

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has come into existence, most of the organisations across the globe have provided work from home facilities to their employees for the sake of their health and safety. This has become the new normal. Now, most people have been dreading to go to the office in the future as they find it much easier to work from the comfort of their homes besides being at a lower risk of getting infected.

On Friday, industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share people’s thoughts on going back to their office. He posted a picture of a pie chart which explained the reasons for not going to the office. While some cited serious reasons like they wanted to be around their families, were “more productive” while being at their homes and did not want to “waste time in traffic”, some others gave a funny response. These include answers like the happiness of not meeting and greeting their colleagues. The majority of netizens, however, cited wearing “full pants” as the reason behind not wanting to go back to the office.

I asked people why they don’t want to go back to office…. pic.twitter.com/vQ4aI4fnEV— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 20, 2021

Soon after the RPG Group chairperson shared the tweet, it went viral. The post has received more than 1, 200 likes and several retweets. Many of his followers also dropped interesting views in the comments section of the post.

While one social media user was clueless on where her footwear and clothing were, the other believed that his clothes won’t fit him after spending more than a year at home.

I don't know where my jeans and shoes are. 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/5tEtjuKfRS— bulbul kharbanda (@bulbulkharbanda) May 20, 2021

I am not sure if my trousers will fit me now. ;))— Kiran Kumar (@kiranreliable) May 20, 2021

A netizen went a step ahead to request the employers to allow their employees to come to offices without pants.

Please allow employees without pant— Amitabh (@AmitabhYad) May 20, 2021

Besides full pants, one woman also mentioned that wearing “uncomfortable” footwear was also a reason behind not wanting to go to the office.

And uncomfortable shoes.— Isabella Moser (@Veggievedah) May 20, 2021

Some other netizens also agreed with the reasons listed in the pie chart.

Am reminded of that girl's video that went viral sometime back. In short her message was 'Ab na ho payega' Simple ! 😀— vishesh nigam (@visheshdelhi) May 20, 2021

Count me in majority.. I would say - Formals!! https://t.co/vTUHiktuHb— SaiSrinivasI (@SaiSrinivasI) May 20, 2021

Goenka is quite active on social media and often shares witty and inspiring posts with his fans.

