Funding For Adam Neumann's New Venture Flow Sparks Massive Outrage Online

Three years after resigning from his position as CEO of WeWork over claims of mismanagement, Adam Neumann, is now in control of Flow, which is a billion dollar real estate firm. The entire Silicon Valley has been shaken by news. If reports are to be believed, a hefty amount of $350 million has been invested in the startup by Andreessen Horowitz. It is a renowned venture capital firm. As of now, Flow’s website holds the slogan saying ‘Live life in flow.’ It will launch in 2023.

According to BBC, the investment has sparked massive outrage. Allison Byers who is the founder and chief executive of Scroobious, while speaking to BBC said, “There is a reason why this is making such waves…. Because of the size of the cheque, because of the unprecedented funding of somebody who has been popularised as an immoral business person, it creates a more emotional reaction.”

There were many more who have expressed their anger. Taking to social media, she wrote, “For anyone else, we’re held to these impossible standards. That’s the outrage.”

“Hey Adam, here’s $350 million. Please don’t burn our money like you did with WeWork” Adam Neumann: pic.twitter.com/fUFw2FAUK3 — litquidity (@litcapital) August 16, 2022

Adam Neumann: My new startup is revolutionizing residential real estate with new innovations The Innovations: pic.twitter.com/9NOdS48tyW — Workweek (@workweekinc) August 15, 2022

Another investor, Leslie Feinzaig, who also happens to be the founder and managing director of the venture capital firm Graham & Walker, said that the reported scale of the investment which has not yet gone public seemed like a “gut punch.” She said, “My immediate reaction was, ‘Man, I wish women had the same opportunity to fail up as spectacularly as Adam Neumann has.”

There have also been doubts within the world of real estate. John Drachman, co-founder of reputable real estate company Waterford Property Co has claimed that there is still a great deal of scepticism in the sector regarding Mr. Neumann’s most recent plans to shake up the market. He further said that Adam can “clearly convey a story and a vision, making him a fantastic salesperson. He was really effective in raising a significant amount of money for WeWork.”

