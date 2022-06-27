Fundraiser for Burger King Employee Who Got 'Goodies Bag' Hits Rs 1.2 Crore Goal

Kevin Ford, the now-viral Burger King employee who was celebrated by the internet for completing 27 years of service without a single day of absence, has great reason to be over the moon. A fundraiser arranged by his daughter recently surpassed $1,50,000 (Rs 1,17,44,100) last week.

HMS Host, the business through which Burger King hires personnel, gave Kevin Ford a tiny bag of gifts. He claimed that the corporation sent him goodies as a token of appreciation for his services. But now, owing to a GoFundMe that his daughter Seryna set up, he has received much more than he had anticipated. The comedian and actor David Spade was among the first people to donate. He had made a whopping donation of $5,000 (Rs 3,91,470) and now the total donations have crossed Rs 1 crore, leaving Kevin all emotional.

Seryna organised the fundraiser to thank her single father for working hard for 27 years to support her and her siblings through school and college.

“Yes, he has never missed a day of work in his 27 years of employment. When he acquired custody of me and my elder sister 27 years ago, he initially started working at this job as a single parent,” she wrote in the GoFundMe page's description area.

The video, posted earlier this month, which shows Kevin receiving a goodie bag from the company for 27 years of full attendance went viral and many netizens complained that it was a very mundane gift, compared to his selfless service.

I dunno. This horrendously sad to me

…27 years…reeses pic.twitter.com/sb4GHZrh6s — Born_Invincible (@IBC_Yoh) June 19, 2022

Ford acknowledged in a TMZ interview that he felt “let down” by the gesture but insisted that he was appreciative of the attention. He claimed he thought the goody bag didn't really match up to the cash gifts staff members received prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. Since the fundraiser skyrocketed, Kevin has given numerous interviews to television networks. He claimed he was “overwhelmed” by the public's affection and support.

“I've been sobbing for the past three days. It's really unbelievable. I simply cannot. I appreciate you all and adore you all,” he told a news channel.

