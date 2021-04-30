'Funds for Isis': UK Woman's Money Transfer for Pet Horse Lands Her in Soup with Interpol

Bank transfers have become the easiest form of money exchange, especially for international transactions. Money transfers across countries are often monitored but for an Englishwoman, a £500 payment she made alerted someone she never expected, the Interpol. Money transfers are monitored and flagged in case of discrepancies or anything which might seem suspicious. But for Susan Govindasamy who hails from Bolton, Greater Manchester in the UK, it was a nightmare as she decided to send the money for her horse. Susan’s 9 year old Arab horse named ‘Isis’ was in a ‘horse bootcamp’ and she was sending money for him. The 57-year-old’s payment was stalled and flagged to Interpol!

What made matters worse for Susan was that she had labelled her online transaction as ‘funds for Isis’. A few days after sending the payment, Susan learnt from her friend that she had not received the money. She contacted PayPal, the digital medium she had used for the transaction who told her that it had been stopped and the money was being reviewed for the said note ‘Funds for ISIS’

“We then both got emails from PayPal and Interpol wanting to know the reason why I was sending funds to ISIS. My husband had to tell me why it had happened, when the penny dropped I was speechless,” she was quoted as saying.

Susan is an avid horse lover and has named her pets as Pharaoh and Nefertiti after being greatly inspired by Egyptian culture. She was then forced to explain to PayPal and Interpol that she was just guilty of paying for her horse’s training and not funding terrorism. She had to provide proof of her horse’ passport to prove the name is indeed Isis and was in no way connected to the terror outfit.

“I’m a bit scatty, there are tons of things I’ve done and my husband has said ‘I can’t believe you’ve done that," she said.

Susan said she named her horse ‘Isis’ after the goddess in Egyptian mythology, known as the goddess of the moon. As goddess of life and magic, Isis protected women and children. She added that had her horse been a colt, she would have named him Osiris.

But despite the lesson learnt, Susan says she wont change her horse’s name like many have advised her to because her pet has been inspired by the Egyptian mythology and she wishes to keep it that way.

