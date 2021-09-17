Funeral Director Reveals Make-up Brands She Uses on Dead People

A Funeral director recently shared on the video-sharing platform TikTok her secrets of working with corpses. One such video shared by director Eileem Hollis about a body beauty routine has gathered more than 720 thousand likes on the platform.

In the video, Eileem reveals that she uses makeup of the Glossier brand on her clients. She has nearly nine million likes on her TikTok account @hollisfuneralhome and she shares videos on what it’s really like to work at a funeral home.

The video received a comment from the brand themselves after knowing that she used Glossier on the dead. In her makeup cabinet, there are a lot of products, including lipsticks of red and black colour and beauty blenders, that that living people often use.

When Glossier commented on her video, in response to that she made a video wherein she explains why she uses Glossier. Eileen said, “Oh hi there Glossier! yes, it’s true, Glossier is in the funeral home, and that’s just because I’m obsessed with it."

In the video, Eileen has shown that she has various popular makeup brands as well as professional mortuary makeup too. Mortuary makeup is thicker than the ordinary makeup that living people use.

Furthermore, she mentioned that she has a makeup palette, which she uses to mix different shades of foundation for a perfect match of the deceased. She applies it with a beauty blender.

The video received a huge positive response from the netizens. Many at first were unable to understand that Eileen was talking about dead people in the video.

One user said: “Not me freaking about germs then realising it’s going on dead people.” Another commented: “So blessed to be using the same mascara as dead bodies.”

Eileen also replied to some really interesting questions of the users. Someone asked: “Do all men wear mascara?” She replied that yes men do get a tiny bit of mascara on their eyelashes just to brush them out.

