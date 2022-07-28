Fur-give Me: Woman Kept Leaving Her Pet at an Office Thinking it Was Dog Day Care

An employee recently shared a hilarious anecdote of a woman who kept leaving her pet dog at their office thinking it was a dog daycare centre. The employee, who shared the story on Reddit, said that she worked at an establishment that allowed dogs. Hence, they used to keep dog food and water bowls at the entrance. “One day a very frantic woman came and she had an absolutely massive basset hound with her,” she wrote, as reported by Mirror. The woman ran up to the employee and asked, “Do you work here?” Apparently, the woman was looking to drop off her dog for a day and had read about a place for walk-in drop offs. Coincidentally, there was a dog daycare centre right opposite the office under discussion.

The owner of the dog, whose name was Otis, explained that “something urgent” had come up and she needed to leave her dog at a care centre for a few hours. At first, the employee thought that the woman was a friend of someone who worked at her office, and hence, she accepted the dog.

The office worker took the dog into the office and introduced the pooch to her co-workers. She took care of the dog until the woman came to collect her pet. “I was worried she wouldn’t come back, but at the same time, my wish for an office dog had been granted,” she recollected.

Addressing the dog, she stated, “Otis was supremely chill. All he did all day was lie around and drool onto his own ears. He just loved the attention from anywhere he could get it.” The pet owner came back to collect the dog and asked the worker how much does she owe? That’s when the worker realised the confusion.

Instead of correcting her, the office worker said an amount. “Now, I probably should have corrected her. But I loved my day with the office dog and I did not want to get paid for supervising this strange dog all day. I just threw out the number that sounded fair and appropriate.” She told the pet owner, “That will be £20.”

After this, the lady kept dropping Otis at the office, sometimes three to four times a week. One day, the office workers were having a Christmas party and Otis was present so they included the dog in their Christmas card photo.

The pet owner discovered the photo through one of her friends, who was a client for the office, and realised the mix-up. The pet owner was firstly flustered about the whole situation and enquired the worker about it. She asked why the worker did not say anything or cleared the confusion.

The worker explained how she loved having Otis around. The owner was convinced and decided to continue the shenanigan. “Otis stayed my office dog until his family moved away, luckily right around the same time I took a new job,” the worker wrote.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here