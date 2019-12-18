Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Fur-tunate': Cat’s Head Gets Stuck in Food Can, Fire Department Saves the Day

A team from the fire department was sent to rescue the cat and it used tin-snips to remove the can from its head.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
'Fur-tunate': Cat’s Head Gets Stuck in Food Can, Fire Department Saves the Day
Image credits: Clayton Fire Department / Facebook.

A cat whose head got stuck in a food can was rescued after timely intervention by the fire department in Clayton, US.

The news was shared by North Carolina’s Clayton fire department on its official website.

A driver who was passing by noticed the cat but was unable to rescue the cat despite his efforts.

A team from the fire department was sent to rescue the cat and it used tin-snips to remove the can from its head.

“The cat was OK, is likely still savoring its spaghetti-o flavored whiskers, and joined its other feline friends in the adjacent yard!” Clayton fire department said on Facebook.

The post has been winning hearts on the Internet. Once the fire department confirmed the cat's well-being, comments started pouring in, thanking the team.

The post has garnered 350 likes and several comments. With one user writing, “I heard the cat came out and started to chuckle! Well done!!!”.

Another user said the cat won’t possibly go near such a can again.

“Thanks for helping the baby!! Maybe it won't do that again!”

Some Facebook users even attempted puns while praising the fire department.

“I just want to paws a moment and say how fur-tunate this cat was that such pawsome guys were willing to help him,” said a user.

