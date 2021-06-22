Furious Fans Bring Out the Memes as Rain Once Again Delays World Test Championship Final

The rain gods haven’t been too kind on the World Test Championship (WTC) final match between Indian and New Zealand which has lost two out of 4 days already since it was kicked off on June 18. The incessant showers and constant delays have ensured minimum action on the field, with only 141.1 overs bowled so far. There has, however, been a lot of chatter on social media with some not going too easy on ICC for choosing Southampton as the venue of the marquee event. Others, who have waited for months to catch the cricket action from their homes in Covid-19 times have expressed their displeasure through memes and mockery.

As rain once again delays Day 5 of the India-New Zealand actions, here are a few tweets that sum up what’s unfolding in the cricket world on Tuesday.

Some memorable moments from the most important match in the 144 year old history of test cricket pic.twitter.com/7SMCNdZI1l— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2021

World Test Championship Final was supposed to test the mental strength of players, not viewers.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 22, 2021

Update from Southampton is that the covers are off & the rain is expected to be interrupted by some cricket today. #WTC21— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) June 22, 2021

I was born for the world test championship final #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/dELP2o4foh— Dan (@danjadz_) June 22, 2021

Why waste time ,Rain is not going to stop Shake Hands and share the trophy Kohli and Williamson #WorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/q05YZkd6MI— अरविंद (@Rwind_13) June 22, 2021

Can I get this, it's the most used thing in the #WTC21 final. https://t.co/l1aKOSNevr pic.twitter.com/4InYxnCjtQ— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 22, 2021

#WorldTestChampionship final match is flop due to bad venue selection Pass it on pic.twitter.com/uXaSh955nj— Sachin Suryavanshi (@imsuryavanshi3) June 22, 2021

However, with better weather predicted for the remaining two days in the match, an outright result is still very much on the cards. We look at the various possibilities and what could transpire on Day 5 and 6 in Southampton.

