2-MIN READ

Furreal! Animal Expert in London Calls Cops to Rescue 'Cat' Stuck in Bin, Ends Up Being Baffled

Rescue operation underway to save the cat.

With expert ear, he heard cat cries coming out of the bin. The box must have been full, or creating some obstacle, trapping the poor animal in.

Animal rescue stories can make the grimmest person smile. These stories help us believe that humanity isn’t lost and that there’s still some good left in the world.

Especially with social media where sharing images and videos are so easy, the Internet has a sub-genre of kinds which is flooded with pet-rescue videos that leave people with happy tears. But not all rescue stories are smooth like a well-scripted fairy tale. You may expect something but the end may turn out to be something completely unexpected. Recently, a bizarre “animal rescue” incident was shared to Twitter.

London, like many other cities in the West, has recycling dumps where people can go to donate old or used clothing, shoes, bags and so on. The usable clothes can be upcycled and given to shelters or taken away to be recycled.

One such good Samaritan in London went to a recycling bin near him. He had clothes he needed to get rid of. The man happened to be Alan McElligott, animal behaviour professor at the University of Roehampton. With expert ear, he heard cat cries coming out of the bin. The box must have been full, or creating some obstacle, trapping the poor animal in.

He called the police, hoping they would help him rescue the cat safely. They confirmed the cries but called upon fire brigade for safer operation, as rescuing lives is in their training after all. 90 minutes passed and the fire-people arrived. However, what they ended up “rescuing” was either a hilarious or a frustrating surprise, depending on one’s perspective.

The “cat” was a toy, a battery-powered, hyper-realistically meowing cat that managed to not only fool the police, but also an animal behaviour expert! McElligot posted the event on his Twitter account along with pictures of the cat rescue operation. He must have believed this would make for a heart-warming story while he documented the whole ordeal.

Twitterati had a lot of reactions for this event:

Even the expert was mistaken. Sigh!

